Celebrity Death
Exclusive

Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Was Doomed — How Arrests, Drug Troubles and Violence Were All Warning Signs She'd Become Latest Nepo Tragedy

Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter faced arrests, drug troubles and violence that signaled a tragic downfall before death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 12 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

The shocking death of Tommy Lee Jones' 34-year-old daughter, Victoria Jones, on New Year's Day came as no surprise to friends and family – or to San Francisco police, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We were all terrified Victoria was headed for disaster," confided a family friend. "She had a history with substances – she was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. She kept getting into trouble, and every time, her family would rescue her," the insider said.

Fentanyl Feared in Tragic Death

Source: MEGA

San Francisco police said Tomy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, was found dead at the Fairmont Hotel after guests attempted CPR.

Guests discovered her lifeless body alone in a hallway on the 14th floor of San Francisco's famed Fairmont Hotel. Though they desperately tried to revive her with CPR, first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

While there was no sign of foul play or drug paraphernalia nearby, Victoria had a long history of substance abuse, and there were reports she had been seen snorting cocaine shortly before her death.

One San Francisco cop said Victoria, who appeared with her dad in 2002's Men in Black II, was known to the department from past arrests. He said he suspects her death was "fentanyl-related."

"People get all their drugs with fentanyl now," the officer explained. "They [drug dealers] have it on everything they measure with, [so] everything gets laced."

Multiple Drug Arrests Preceded Death

Source: MEGA

A family friend said Victoria had struggled for years with substance abuse.

Victoria was busted on drug-related charges in 2025 – including her third arrest in just a matter of months.

In April, she pleaded not guilty to charges of "obstructing a peace officer, using/being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a narcotic controlled substance."

A month later, she was accused of being under the influence of "toluene," a solution used in nail polish, which can reportedly be used to get "a euphoric effect."

Domestic Violence Arrest Before Death

Source: MEGA

One San Francisco officer said Victoria, who appeared in 'Men in Black II,' was known to police from past arrests.

She was cuffed again in June on a domestic violence charge after she reportedly slapped her husband, Napa winemaker Navek Cejas, twice in the face, allegedly during a heated argument over her drinking and drug use.

In that case, she was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and faced allegations of elder abuse.

An official cause of death had not yet been determined at press time, but it has been reported that Victoria's lips and fingernails were blue when emergency responders arrived on the scene and that they suspected an overdose.

"She had charisma and brains, but drugs and anger toward her family took that away from her," the family friend said.

