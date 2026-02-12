EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Was Doomed — How Arrests, Drug Troubles and Violence Were All Warning Signs She'd Become Latest Nepo Tragedy

Guests discovered her lifeless body alone in a hallway on the 14th floor of San Francisco's famed Fairmont Hotel. Though they desperately tried to revive her with CPR, first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

While there was no sign of foul play or drug paraphernalia nearby, Victoria had a long history of substance abuse, and there were reports she had been seen snorting cocaine shortly before her death.

One San Francisco cop said Victoria, who appeared with her dad in 2002's Men in Black II, was known to the department from past arrests. He said he suspects her death was "fentanyl-related."

"People get all their drugs with fentanyl now," the officer explained. "They [drug dealers] have it on everything they measure with, [so] everything gets laced."