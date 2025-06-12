EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' 'Theater War' With George Clooney Revealed — 'He Wants the Same Broadway Cash… And a Tony!'
Tom Hanks is stepping back onto the stage with a new off-Broadway play, This World of Tomorrow, which he co-wrote with James Glossman – and RadarOnline.com can reveal a secret rivalry with George Clooney is behind the project.
The production is set to premiere at The Shed in New York City on October 30 and run through December 21.
Relentless Ambition
Hanks, 67, is returning to the theater for the first time since his 2013 Broadway debut in Lucky Guy, for which he received a Tony Award nomination, but this time he is going up against Clooney.
Our source said: "Tom has seen how successful George's Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck has been and he wants a slice of the same cash and respect he's got from launching the show.
"He also wants to outdo George by landing himself a Tony award."
"This really is a battle of the A-listers on Broadway, and it comes down to Tom's jealousy over George getting there first and making his debut far bigger than his one in theater was 12 years ago."
Hanks' play follows a lonely scientist from the future who travels back in time to find love at the 1939 World's Fair in Queens.
Described as a blend of romance, history, and science fiction, the production will feature a cast of 10 to 12 actors, with some taking on multiple roles.
Broadway Smash
Hanks said in a statement: "To explore the themes of love and yearning, and the struggles of today as we carry with us the eternal memories of the past, in such a place as The Shed, strikes me as a one-of-a-kind experience not unlike the World's Fair of 1939."
The Terminal star has been working with The Shed to develop the play over the past year.
He and co-creator Glossman previously collaborated on the 2022 stage piece Safe Home, which was based on stories from Hanks' 2017 book Uncommon Type.
The production will be directed by Kenny Leon, who expressed excitement about the project, saying: "I'm excited to collaborate with the remarkable Tom Hanks on his and James Glossman's new play at The Shed this fall.
"It will be a joy to experience Tom leading the cast on stage in this time-traveling adventure of the limitless power of love and the distance one is willing to go for it."
Tickets for This World of Tomorrow will go on sale on July 24, with a member presale beginning on July 15.
Meanwhile, Clooney, 63, has been making huge waves in the theater world.
His recent Broadway debut received critical acclaim and has been a commercial success, grossing more than $10million in its first month.
A source close to Hanks added: "Tom admires George's success but is determined to prove he can match it. He wants the same Broadway cash and adoration from high-brow theater types as he sees movies as far more mainstream, and he's been there and done that."
Insiders say Clooney is very aware of Hanks' ambitions.
"George is always supportive of his friends," a source told us, adding: "But he's also aware that Tom is coming for him."