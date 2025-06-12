EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' 'Theater War' With George Clooney Revealed — 'He Wants the Same Broadway Cash… And a Tony!'

Hanks, 67, is returning to the theater for the first time since his 2013 Broadway debut in Lucky Guy, for which he received a Tony Award nomination, but this time he is going up against Clooney.

Our source said: "Tom has seen how successful George's Broadway production of Good Night, and Good Luck has been and he wants a slice of the same cash and respect he's got from launching the show.

"He also wants to outdo George by landing himself a Tony award."

"This really is a battle of the A-listers on Broadway, and it comes down to Tom's jealousy over George getting there first and making his debut far bigger than his one in theater was 12 years ago."

Hanks' play follows a lonely scientist from the future who travels back in time to find love at the 1939 World's Fair in Queens.

Described as a blend of romance, history, and science fiction, the production will feature a cast of 10 to 12 actors, with some taking on multiple roles.