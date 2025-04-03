Tom Hanks' Daughter E.A. Admits Her Life Involved 'Violence and Deprivation' After Parents' Divorce as She Moved in With Famous Dad Amid Family Crisis

In her forthcoming memoir, The 10: A Memoir of Family And The Open Road, E.A. wrote: "My dad came to pick us up from school and we’re not there.

"And it turns out we haven't been there for two weeks and he has to track us down."

Far from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, E.A. recalled her home life being in shambles.

She wrote: "I have few memories of the early years in Los Angeles.

"Eventually a divorce agreement was settled, and I would visit my dad and stepmother (and soon enough my younger half brothers) on the weekends and during summers, but from 5 to 14, years filled with confusion, violence, deprivation, and love, I was a Sacramento girl."