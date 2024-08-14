Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Chet Hanks

Tom Hanks’ Tortured Son Chet Admits He Lost 30lbs During Marathon Three-Day Coke Binge: ‘I Was Broke, Strung-Out, Sucked-Up, Skinny... at Rock Bottom’

Composite photo of Chet Hanks.
Source: By: MTV

Chet Hanks opened up about a three-day drug binge in which he lost nearly 30 pounds.

By:

Aug. 14 2024, Published 6:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tom Hanks’ troubled son Chet once lost thirty pounds during a drug-filled bender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chet, 34, opened up about the multi-day drug-fueled haze during a recent episode of the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. He began by announcing he received a text from his father and mother, Rita Wilson, congratulating him on being sober for two-years.

As he proudly showed off his Twelve Steps tracker app he said: “This is my sobriety anniversary.”

Article continues below advertisement
chet hanks admits lost o lbs during drug binge mtv
Source: By: MTV

Chet recently celebrated two years of sobriety.

The White Boy Summer rapper told his cast mates: “Two years ago today, I was coming off a three-day coke binge where I didn’t eat, sleep or barely drink any water for three days straight.

“When I got to Vegas, I weighed 190 pounds. At the end of it, I weighed 163.”

Article continues below advertisement
tom hanks son chet hanks back plan tell all about life on reality tv
Source: MEGA

Chet said his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, texted him to congratulate him on the milestone.

Article continues below advertisement

Chet revealed he “lost 27 pounds in three days” as he emphasized his “disease is gnarly” and “not pretty”.

The binge ultimately served as a reality check for the then-31-year-old.

In a desperate attempt to get help while in the throes of addiction, Chet recalled driving straight through the night from Las Vegas to a rehab center.

Article continues below advertisement
chet hanks
Source: By: MEGA

The rapper confessed he lost nearly 30 pounds after doing cocaine for three days.

Article continues below advertisement

He admitted: “Here I am, 31 years old, broke, strung out, sucked up, just skinny, just at rock bottom and I just knew, man, if I don’t change my life in a drastic way, either I’m not even going to be around or something bad, so bad, is going to happen that my life might as well be over.”

After putting in the work to stay clean, he enthusiastically shared he’s “having the time of my f------ life” without drugs.

He added: “Life is good. God is great. That’s all I gotta say.”

MORE ON:
Chet Hanks
Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time the Forrest Gump star’s son has openly spoken about his substance abuse battle.

During a recent appearance on fitness influence Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast, Chet said at one point his drug habits was so bad other addicts tried to talk him out of using.

He revealed: “I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, ‘Yo, chill, bro. … Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.’”

Article continues below advertisement
chet hanks admits lost o lbs during drug binge chethanx

Chet said after the drug binge he drove through the night to a rehab center.

Article continues below advertisement

While reflecting on what life was like at the height of his addiction, Chet admitted he “couldn’t get enough” cocaine, despite being aware of the drug being “so bad” for his health and “soul”.

He stated: “It’s terrible. It eats away [at you]. You just, like, wither away ’cause you can’t eat, you can’t sleep.”

Article continues below advertisement

His substance abuse issues began at only 16 years old. At their wits-end on how to help their son, Chet’s famous parents even sent him to a controversial wilderness program in Utah for help.

In a 2022 interview, he said he “was there longer than anybody else” he witnessed “come or go in the whole program, except for one kid who was there for six months”.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.