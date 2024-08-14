Tom Hanks’ Tortured Son Chet Admits He Lost 30lbs During Marathon Three-Day Coke Binge: ‘I Was Broke, Strung-Out, Sucked-Up, Skinny... at Rock Bottom’
Tom Hanks’ troubled son Chet once lost thirty pounds during a drug-filled bender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Chet, 34, opened up about the multi-day drug-fueled haze during a recent episode of the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. He began by announcing he received a text from his father and mother, Rita Wilson, congratulating him on being sober for two-years.
As he proudly showed off his Twelve Steps tracker app he said: “This is my sobriety anniversary.”
The White Boy Summer rapper told his cast mates: “Two years ago today, I was coming off a three-day coke binge where I didn’t eat, sleep or barely drink any water for three days straight.
“When I got to Vegas, I weighed 190 pounds. At the end of it, I weighed 163.”
Chet revealed he “lost 27 pounds in three days” as he emphasized his “disease is gnarly” and “not pretty”.
The binge ultimately served as a reality check for the then-31-year-old.
In a desperate attempt to get help while in the throes of addiction, Chet recalled driving straight through the night from Las Vegas to a rehab center.
He admitted: “Here I am, 31 years old, broke, strung out, sucked up, just skinny, just at rock bottom and I just knew, man, if I don’t change my life in a drastic way, either I’m not even going to be around or something bad, so bad, is going to happen that my life might as well be over.”
After putting in the work to stay clean, he enthusiastically shared he’s “having the time of my f------ life” without drugs.
He added: “Life is good. God is great. That’s all I gotta say.”
This isn’t the first time the Forrest Gump star’s son has openly spoken about his substance abuse battle.
During a recent appearance on fitness influence Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast, Chet said at one point his drug habits was so bad other addicts tried to talk him out of using.
He revealed: “I would go do coke with the cokeheads, and they would be telling me, like, ‘Yo, chill, bro. … Wait a second. Give it like 15 minutes.’”
While reflecting on what life was like at the height of his addiction, Chet admitted he “couldn’t get enough” cocaine, despite being aware of the drug being “so bad” for his health and “soul”.
He stated: “It’s terrible. It eats away [at you]. You just, like, wither away ’cause you can’t eat, you can’t sleep.”
His substance abuse issues began at only 16 years old. At their wits-end on how to help their son, Chet’s famous parents even sent him to a controversial wilderness program in Utah for help.
In a 2022 interview, he said he “was there longer than anybody else” he witnessed “come or go in the whole program, except for one kid who was there for six months”.
