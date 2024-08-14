Tom Hanks’ Tortured Son Chet Admits He Lost 30lbs During Marathon Three-Day Coke Binge: ‘I Was Broke, Strung-Out, Sucked-Up, Skinny... at Rock Bottom’

Tom Hanks’ troubled son Chet once lost thirty pounds during a drug-filled bender, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Chet, 34, opened up about the multi-day drug-fueled haze during a recent episode of the Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets. He began by announcing he received a text from his father and mother, Rita Wilson, congratulating him on being sober for two-years.

As he proudly showed off his Twelve Steps tracker app he said: “This is my sobriety anniversary.”