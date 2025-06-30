EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Tom Cruise Death Fears — Actor's Inner Circle 'Pleading' With Movie Maniac to Give Up Death-Defying Stunts Before He Kills Himself

Maniacal Tom Cruise's crazed quest to remain the world's Top Gun action star is threatening to break the aging actor, with sources telling RadarOnline.com they fear he'll kill himself if he keeps pushing the envelope.

Insiders saiy a string of incredible stunts for his Mission: Impossible film epics have put the 62-year-old daredevil in danger and revealed a limitless desire to remain the action king, no matter the consequences.

"Tom is relentless in keeping himself in amazing shape and has made zero concessions to age," a source ssid. "In fact, he is driving himself harder than ever."