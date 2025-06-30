EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Tom Cruise Death Fears — Actor's Inner Circle 'Pleading' With Movie Maniac to Give Up Death-Defying Stunts Before He Kills Himself

Your tip
Fresh Tom Cruise Death Fears — Actor's Inner Circle 'Pleading' With Movie Maniac to Give Up Death-Defying Stunts Before He Kills Himself

tom cruise death fears dangerous stunts plea
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise faces death fears as inner circle pleads with the actor to stop doing dangerous movie stunts.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 30 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Maniacal Tom Cruise's crazed quest to remain the world's Top Gun action star is threatening to break the aging actor, with sources telling RadarOnline.com they fear he'll kill himself if he keeps pushing the envelope.

Insiders saiy a string of incredible stunts for his Mission: Impossible film epics have put the 62-year-old daredevil in danger and revealed a limitless desire to remain the action king, no matter the consequences.

"Tom is relentless in keeping himself in amazing shape and has made zero concessions to age," a source ssid. "In fact, he is driving himself harder than ever."

tom cruise death fears dangerous stunts plea
Source: MEGA

Cruise's 'love' for Ana de Armas still isn't stopping his death-defying habits.

The insider added: "It's almost as though he'll kill himself to stay on top. People are worried he'll put himself in harm's way once too often!"

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cruise shattered his ankle jumping from the rooftop of one building to another during the filming of 2018’s M:I – Fallout, yet incredibly, he finished shooting the scene.

His newest flick, M:I – The Final Reckoning, broke a Guinness World Record in shooting a scene where he leaped out of a helicopter using a burning parachute and defied death 16 times.

"He'll go 24 or even 48 hours without sleep, subsisting on nothing more than caffeine and neurotic drive," explained the source. "When he's not filming, he's working out, tackling Scientology auditing sessions, raising money for his next project.

tom cruise death fears dangerous stunts plea
Source: MEGA

A mental health expert warned the 'Top Gun' star's behavior could end in tragedy.

"At some point he's going to collapse or kill himself performing these crazy stunts."

The image-conscious, three-times-divorced hunk also seeks out very public hookups with beautiful younger gals, including former Scientologist Laura Prepon, Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova and, currently, Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas.

Our source said of Cruise and the 37-year-old Ballerina actress: "She's almost half his age, and people speculate that it may be just as much about image as romance."

And while he's admitted nothing, fans and surgeons speculate that he has used Botox, fillers and even cosmetic surgery to stay young-looking.

Cruise's appearance at this year's Super Bowl triggered an avalanche of comments, branding him "unrecognizable."

Mental health expert Dr. Gilda Carle, author of Real Men Don't Go Woke, believes his antics are "a desperate refusal" regarding "getting older," and fears he'll continue "riskier and more radical, dangerous behavior that could end badly."

