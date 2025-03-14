EXCLUSIVE: The Timothée Chalamet You Never Knew – How Star's Success Story is as Mysterious and Mercurial as His Idol Bob Dylan's Spectacular Rise to Fame

Adding to his mystique, the Oscar nominee for Call Me by Your Name, has quietly been dating reality royal Kylie Jenner for the past two years. In a sea of action heroes, he's managed to stand out, all while seeming to have the best time.

"He's regarded as sincere and a little shy," an insider said. "In an industry that favors muscles and good looks, his talent and confidence tend to override those qualities."

He's certainly got artsy cred. Chalamet grew up in New York City's Theater District in a federally subsidized building for artists, with his French journalist father, Marc Chalamet, dancer mom Nicole Flender, and sister Pauline Chalamet, a star of Max's Sex Lives of College Girls. Reflecting on his upbringing, Chalamet said living among struggling artists "truthfully made me scared of acting, because it's a tough lifestyle, and a lot of people aren't doing fantastically."

His acting fears were silenced by one person who deeply believed in his talent – LaGuardia High School acting teacher Harry Shifman. After Chalamet auditioned and was passed over for entrance to the prestigious school for the performing arts, Shifman advocated for the teen to be admitted, and they remain close to this day.

The star has called his time at LaGuardia – graduates include Jennifer Aniston, Suri Cruise, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Al Pacino, as well as Chalamet's HS girlfriend, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon – as life-changing.

He admitted: "If I would have had to go to a different high school. I wouldn't have been an actor."

By the time he landed 2014's Interstellar, he'd dropped out of college and focused entirely on acting.