'Roseanne' Star Sandra Bernhard Accused of Stealing From Charities and Cheating Venues Out of Money in Bombshell $250k Lawsuit

Bernhard hired James Sliman as her manager back in 2013. Sliman continued to work for the "difficult" actress for nearly 11 years.

In late July, Sliman filed a lawsuit against Bernhard in King's County, New York, in which he is seeking $250k for alleged breach of contract, wrongful termination, and commission and fees he claimed the actress owed him.

In the lawsuit, Sliman alleged the Roseanne star made him do "many unscrupulous, questionable and embarrassing things" during his time working in the "hostile" work environment.