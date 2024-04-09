Tiffany Haddish DUI Trial: Police Officers Set to Testify as Comedian Accuses Them of ‘Unlawful Search’
The officers involved in Tiffany Haddish’s Georgia DUI arrest are set to testify at her upcoming criminal trial.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prosecutors revealed 4 officers from the Peachtree City Police Department will appear at the trial to talk about the night in question.
Haddish was arrested in January 2022. Peachtree City PD officers received a call about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. They pulled over Haddish’s car claiming it matched the description.
Per police reports, officers claimed Haddish smelled like marijuana. Haddish was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, driving under the influence of multiple substances, and improper stopping on the roadway.
As we first reported, Haddish argued the officers did not have “reasonable articulable suspicion to detain Ms. Haddish.”
The lawyer said the tipster who told police about the person asleep in the car said the driver was in a white Chevrolet SUV with a possible Florida tag. Haddish’s lawyer said his client was driving a white Ford Explorer — a totally different SUV. He said the officers followed Haddish for one minute before pulling her over.
The actress’ lawyer said the officers “did not report observing any traffic violations or any less-safe driving during the one minute he observed Ms. Haddish operate her vehicle. Accordingly, the traffic stop was illegal and any evidence derived therefrom must be suppressed.”
Haddish demanded all “fruits” of the “unlawful seizure of [Haddish’s] person, Haddish’s blood test, and any statements Haddish is “alleged to have made on the grounds that they were the fruit of the unlawful search and seizure.”
The police are expected to reveal what they saw in court.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Haddish was ordered to submit to random drug tests and not drink alcohol in the case after being arrested for a 2nd DUI in LA in November 2023. Officers found her behind the wheel of a car in the middle of the street in Beverly Hills
The actress reached a plea deal, and the charge was reduced to reckless driving.
The judge ordered Haddish to submit to bi-monthly (twice per month) drug testing. Haddish recently spoke out about the benefits of not being allowed to drink.