Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Tiffany Haddish
Exclusive

Tiffany Haddish DUI Trial: Police Officers Set to Testify as Comedian Accuses Them of ‘Unlawful Search’

tiffany haddish police officers set to tetstify georgia dui trial unlawful search
Source: MEGA

Haddish is preparing to fight the charges.

By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The officers involved in Tiffany Haddish’s Georgia DUI arrest are set to testify at her upcoming criminal trial.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prosecutors revealed 4 officers from the Peachtree City Police Department will appear at the trial to talk about the night in question.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish police officers set to tetstify georgia dui trial unlawful search
Source: MEGA

Haddish says she should have never been pulled over by police.

Haddish was arrested in January 2022. Peachtree City PD officers received a call about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. They pulled over Haddish’s car claiming it matched the description.

Per police reports, officers claimed Haddish smelled like marijuana. Haddish was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, driving under the influence of multiple substances, and improper stopping on the roadway.

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish police officers set to tetstify georgia dui trial unlawful search
Source: MEGA

Haddish avoided jail time in her LA DUI case.

Article continues below advertisement

As we first reported, Haddish argued the officers did not have “reasonable articulable suspicion to detain Ms. Haddish.”

The lawyer said the tipster who told police about the person asleep in the car said the driver was in a white Chevrolet SUV with a possible Florida tag. Haddish’s lawyer said his client was driving a white Ford Explorer — a totally different SUV. He said the officers followed Haddish for one minute before pulling her over.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Tiffany Haddish
Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish police officers set to tetstify georgia dui trial unlawful search
Source: MEGA

Haddish's lawyer is ready to take on prosecutors.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress’ lawyer said the officers “did not report observing any traffic violations or any less-safe driving during the one minute he observed Ms. Haddish operate her vehicle. Accordingly, the traffic stop was illegal and any evidence derived therefrom must be suppressed.”

Haddish demanded all “fruits” of the “unlawful seizure of [Haddish’s] person, Haddish’s blood test, and any statements Haddish is “alleged to have made on the grounds that they were the fruit of the unlawful search and seizure.”

Article continues below advertisement

The police are expected to reveal what they saw in court.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Haddish was ordered to submit to random drug tests and not drink alcohol in the case after being arrested for a 2nd DUI in LA in November 2023. Officers found her behind the wheel of a car in the middle of the street in Beverly Hills

Article continues below advertisement
tiffany haddish police officers set to tetstify georgia dui trial unlawful search
Source: MEGA

Haddish is also facing a lawsuit brought by her ex-friend over alleged defamation.

The actress reached a plea deal, and the charge was reduced to reckless driving.

The judge ordered Haddish to submit to bi-monthly (twice per month) drug testing. Haddish recently spoke out about the benefits of not being allowed to drink.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.