The prolonged procedure brought instant callbacks and comparisons to the botched Tennessee execution of Christa Pike , who is still recovering from a lethal injection that failed to kill her.

A Texas prisoner groaned and screamed in pain as his lethal injection dragged on for over an hour, RadarOnline.com can report.

He then told the prison warden, "Go!"

Dennes gave a brief statement before the procedure, telling his loved ones that he was blessed the past 30 years by "knowing the love of the father."

Once they were finally able to locate a suitable vein, Dennes, who was found guilty of murdering a diamond dealer in 1996, could be heard by witnesses moaning repeatedly about "the pain."

Officials in Texas took more than an hour to execute Reinaldo Dennes on Thursday, Nov. 19, as prison staffers struggled to find a suitable vein for the two intravenous needles that carry the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital.

Witnesses inside the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville said Dennes cried out.

Almost immediately, execution witnesses said that he cried out, "The pain! Go! Go!" and yelled out an expletive as he begged "the father" to "take this pain."

"Let me go, father," he repeated over and over while strapped to the gurney. "Let me go. I'm here. I've been your son all these years."

He also reportedly shouted out, "My right leg is killing me!"

After shouting another expletive, he grunted, then said, "I don't think this is normal. Take me, father. Don’t let me suffer like this. C'mon."

Dennes let loose three more loud groans before seemingly falling asleep and beginning to snore. Following one loud final snore, he started breathing more quietly.

The procedure was completed at 7:07 p.m., 63 minutes after he was strapped to the gurney. A minute later, after being examined by a physician, Dennes was pronounced dead.