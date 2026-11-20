Texas Death Row Inmate Cries Out in Agony as Execution Drags on for Over an Hour — After Prison Staff Struggle to Find Veins for Lethal Injection
Nov. 20 2026, Published 4:31 p.m. ET
A Texas prisoner groaned and screamed in pain as his lethal injection dragged on for over an hour, RadarOnline.com can report.
The prolonged procedure brought instant callbacks and comparisons to the botched Tennessee execution of Christa Pike, who is still recovering from a lethal injection that failed to kill her.
Officials Had Trouble Finding a Suitable Vein
Officials in Texas took more than an hour to execute Reinaldo Dennes on Thursday, Nov. 19, as prison staffers struggled to find a suitable vein for the two intravenous needles that carry the lethal dose of the sedative pentobarbital.
Once they were finally able to locate a suitable vein, Dennes, who was found guilty of murdering a diamond dealer in 1996, could be heard by witnesses moaning repeatedly about "the pain."
Dennes gave a brief statement before the procedure, telling his loved ones that he was blessed the past 30 years by "knowing the love of the father."
He then told the prison warden, "Go!"
'I Don't Think This Is Normal'
Almost immediately, execution witnesses said that he cried out, "The pain! Go! Go!" and yelled out an expletive as he begged "the father" to "take this pain."
"Let me go, father," he repeated over and over while strapped to the gurney. "Let me go. I'm here. I've been your son all these years."
He also reportedly shouted out, "My right leg is killing me!"
After shouting another expletive, he grunted, then said, "I don't think this is normal. Take me, father. Don’t let me suffer like this. C'mon."
Dennes let loose three more loud groans before seemingly falling asleep and beginning to snore. Following one loud final snore, he started breathing more quietly.
The procedure was completed at 7:07 p.m., 63 minutes after he was strapped to the gurney. A minute later, after being examined by a physician, Dennes was pronounced dead.
The Botched Execution Was Reminiscent of Christa Pike
The execution comes as the nation continues to debate lethal injection procedures, especially following the failed execution attempt in Tennessee of Pike, who survived two doses of pentobarbital that her attorneys said did not properly enter her bloodstream, causing serious injuries.
The 50-year-old fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital where she was put on a ventilator and treated for severe burns on her arms.
After waking up "angry and confused", she has since been discharged and was sent back to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Her reps claimed that doctors are still trying to determine the extent of any lasting psychological and cognitive damage.
Christa Pike Breaks Her Silence
At first, her attorneys reported that she couldn't swallow or move her hands and arms, and that she had a blood clot and pneumonia. They also described her hands and arms as "tremendously swollen."
While she has since started walking and eating, her lawyers said she is still facing challenges with her arms and hands.
After surviving two lethal injections, she has reportedly also been "very traumatized."
"There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain," she said in her first remarks since the botched execution. "My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn't just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul."