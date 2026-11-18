An email included in an emergency motion filed on October 30 claims the convicted killer needs to repurchase basic items, including clothing.

However, her lawyers argue that a weekly spending cap has prevented her from buying what she needs and have asked the prison warden to make an exception.

Pike’s attorneys have also repeatedly accused Tennessee prison officials of violating a previous settlement agreement over her living conditions.

A judge has now scheduled a hearing for December 1, when her legal team will argue that she is being unlawfully held in solitary confinement.