Christa Pike Begs for New Clothes After Giving Away All Her Belongings Before Botched Execution
Nov. 18 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Christa Pike is demanding new clothes after giving away all her belongings before her botched execution, according to new claims RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lawyers representing the 50-year-old death row inmate are fighting to improve her prison conditions following the failed lethal injection.
Christa Pike Makes Bid to Repurchase Basic Items
An email included in an emergency motion filed on October 30 claims the convicted killer needs to repurchase basic items, including clothing.
However, her lawyers argue that a weekly spending cap has prevented her from buying what she needs and have asked the prison warden to make an exception.
Pike’s attorneys have also repeatedly accused Tennessee prison officials of violating a previous settlement agreement over her living conditions.
A judge has now scheduled a hearing for December 1, when her legal team will argue that she is being unlawfully held in solitary confinement.
Demanding to Be Moved From Death Row
Pike asked the court to let her move from her death row unit to general population amid fears of infection and inmate violence.
"The motion was filed on an emergency basis because each day of continued isolation causes further harm to Ms. Pike. It asks the court to order the State to end her isolation and restore the protections in the agreement as far as her medical needs and safety allow,” Pike's attorneys wrote in a statement to a publication.
"They are denying her the opportunity to work, eat, and otherwise socialize with any other women at DJRC as set out in the Agreement," the filing reads.
The emergency motion to the court included a statement from Pike herself.
'High Risk of Infection'
The killer alleges she’s made to do tasks like scrubbing "roach-infested showers" in the pod, putting her at "high risk of infection and further injury."
Due to her "current physical condition," it is unsafe for her to be housed there, according to the filing.
The inmate also revealed she's been back to the emergency room since her discharge, but she did not specify the reason.
Additionally, Pike cited physical violence in the unit and said she wouldn't be able to protect herself if anyone turned on her, as she is still healing from the failed lethal injections.
"In my two years living in this pod after entering into the settlement, I witnessed multiple assaults by close custody inmates of other inmates and guards, multiple individuals who were undergoing acute psychological breakdowns, and significant danger," Pike wrote. "I could not defend myself or get away if another inmate attacked me."
As Radar previously reported, since Pike's botched execution, she's regained the ability to walk independently, but initially struggled to use her hands and arms upon waking up.
She also had neurological effects, such as struggling to complete thoughts. It is unclear if these will last long-term or be temporary.
"There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain," Pike said in a statement after her execution attempt. "My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak."