Vain Sylvester Stallone, 78, Splashes Fortune on More Sly Hair Plugs: 'He's Got a Completely New Hairline Now — But They Are Nice Weaves'
Sylvester Stallone is trying to hold on to his locks as long as he can – and now it appears he has gotten an entirely new hairline.
Sources close to the 78-year-old Tulsa King star claim Stallone has gotten work done to retain a full head of hair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said: "Clearly, Sly has gone the extra mile and given himself some nice weaves.
"He prides himself on his looks and his hair is a big part of that. Of course, his locks aren't as thick as they were in his 20s and 30s, but it looks like he's done a good job maintaining them.
"He's still vigorous and has the stamina of a bull in the ring, and clearly a full head of hair is very important to him."
Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin has commented on a series of new pictures from a vacation the Rocky star took with his family.
He said: "The odds are overwhelming that he had a hair transplant.
"Notice the ring around the front top of his head has a 90-degree angle with the hair going down each side toward his ears. This shows the surgeon replaced hair on the top and left an angle where the remaining hair goes down on each side."
An insider has also confirmed Sly "is not going to be one of those old men who lets himself go".
The photos in question were taken of Stallone while he was in Italy with his wife Jennifer Flavin, 56, and their three reality TV daughters, Sophia, 28, Sistine, 26, and Scarlet, 22.
Stallone and Flavin's Italian getaway comes almost two years after the couple was accused of faking their divorce to gain publicity for their reality show The Family Stallone.
As RadarOnline.com reported, many found their divorce announcement "suspicious".
A source said at the time: "Those two have been happily married for decades and then they film a reality show and snap – they're getting divorced. Something is off there. We all think it was a PR stunt.
"What people don't know about Sly is how media savvy he is. He knows all the tricks in the business. He even invented a few of them."
The family’s Paramount+ show – from the producers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians – turned the cameras on Stallone, Flavin, and their daughters.
A source said of the show: "Basically, he's doing this for his kids.
"Sly doesn't need to be any more famous or make any more money, but he would love for his daughters' dreams to come true – even if that might involve a PR stunt or two."
The Family Stallone has filmed two seasons of their show for Paramount. It has not yet been renewed for a third season.
