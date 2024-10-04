Vain Sylvester Stallone, 78, Splashes Fortune on More Sly Hair Plugs: 'He's Got a Completely New Hairline Now — But They Are Nice Weaves'

An insider said: "Clearly, Sly has gone the extra mile and given himself some nice weaves.

Sources close to the 78-year-old Tulsa King star claim Stallone has gotten work done to retain a full head of hair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sylvester Stallone is trying to hold on to his locks as long as he can – and now it appears he has gotten an entirely new hairline.

"He prides himself on his looks and his hair is a big part of that. Of course, his locks aren't as thick as they were in his 20s and 30s, but it looks like he's done a good job maintaining them.

"He's still vigorous and has the stamina of a bull in the ring, and clearly a full head of hair is very important to him."

Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin has commented on a series of new pictures from a vacation the Rocky star took with his family.

He said: "The odds are overwhelming that he had a hair transplant.

"Notice the ring around the front top of his head has a 90-degree angle with the hair going down each side toward his ears. This shows the surgeon replaced hair on the top and left an angle where the remaining hair goes down on each side."