Sylvester Stallone 'Tulsa King' Casting Agency Quits After Sylvester Stallone Allegedly Insulted 'Fat' and 'Ugly' Background Actors: Report Source: MEGA An Atlanta-based casting company decided to part ways with the Paramount+ drama Tulsa King following allegations of misconduct against background actors by Sylvester Stallone. By: Connor Surmonte Apr. 9 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

An Atlanta-based casting company decided to part ways with the Paramount+ drama Tulsa King following allegations of misconduct against background actors by Sylvester Stallone and the project’s director, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to reports, several background actors working on the series were subjected to derogatory remarks from Stallone and director Craig Zisk.

Insults like "ugly," "tub of lard," and "fat guy with cane" were allegedly directed at some extras, which led to significant discomfort among the cast. One of the recipients of the allegedly derogatory comments expressed how deeply hurtful the remarks were and how the remarks “hurt his soul.”

Even more surprising were allegations that Stallone suggested bringing in "pretty young girls to be around” him instead of the background actors who were initially hired for the project. Rose Locke Casting, the company responsible for sourcing actors for the show, ultimately made the decision to discontinue its involvement with Tulsa King.

“We wanted to send you an update on the happenings here in our casting world. We have chosen to part ways with Tulsa King,” the casting agency announced. “We will be finishing up next week and the 12th will be our last day.” “We send well wishes to whomever takes over the show,” Rose Locke Casting added. “We thank all of you great background artists for your continued support.”

According to Deadline, the startling incident only came to light after several complaints and concerns about the working conditions on Tulsa King were shared on social media platforms. Writer Julie Benson, who is not affiliated with the show, exposed the allegations through a tweet that highlighted the allegedly “toxic” environment that some cast members experienced.

Source: MEGA Rose Locke Casting, the company responsible for sourcing actors for the show, ultimately made the decision to discontinue its involvement with Tulsa King.

Upon learning about the allegations, a source close to the show revealed that Paramount+ was investigating the matter. Meanwhile, discussions about the alleged incident involving Tulsa King, Stallone, and the background actors spread to various online forums for background actors.

Dee Dee McDaniel Simmons, a prominent figure in the background acting community, acknowledged the reports of alleged mistreatment on the Tulsa King set. “Several groups are talking about what happened on the set of Tulsa King filming in Atlanta,” Simmons wrote. “At first I had hoped it was just a bad rumor started by 1 person who may have felt some type of way; but there have been countless people who were on set and have stated what they saw, how they were treated, etc.”

Source: MEGA “Sadly Sly Stallone and crew made things miserable for the background artists."

“Sadly Sly Stallone and crew made things miserable for the background artists and many have said the set was completely unprofessional and a total mess,” she continued. “Although I have not personally worked with Rose Locke & CL Casting…I have great respect for them for pulling out of the project and looking out for their background artists.” Tulsa King, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, revolves around the story of Dwight "The General" Manfredi – a New York mafia capo portrayed by Stallone – as he navigates a new criminal venture in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It is currently unclear whether Paramount+ will continue production on Tulsa King as the devastating allegations against Stallone are investigated.

