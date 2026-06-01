Sydney Sweeney Claps Back at Critics With Raunchy 'Euphoria' Set Photos After She Was Trashed for Explicit Scenes — 'It's Called Acting'
June 1 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney isn't backing down from the controversy surrounding her steamy Euphoria scenes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress fired off a blunt response to critics while sharing a series of sultry behind-the-scenes photos from the hit HBO drama.
'It's Called Acting'
Sweeney appeared to address ongoing backlash surrounding the show's explicit content when she posted a carousel of photos from the set of Euphoria on May 31.
Alongside the images, which featured the actress posing provocatively while filming, the 28-year-old delivered a short but pointed response to detractors.
"It's called... acting," she wrote.
Cassie Howard's Most Controversial Moments
Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, has been at the center of some of Euphoria's most shocking and widely discussed storylines.
Reports surrounding Season 3 have suggested the new episodes continue to push boundaries, with Cassie once again finding herself in provocative situations that have fueled debate among viewers.
The actress has previously filmed numerous topless and near-nude scenes for the series, helping establish Cassie as one of the show's most controversial characters.
Sydney Sweeney's Boyfriend Stands Firmly Behind Her
Despite criticism from some viewers, Sweeney has support from her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.
A source said the music executive fully understands the demands of her profession and has never taken issue with the more provocative aspects of her work.
"Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in 'Euphoria' or any of the work she does as an actress," the insider said. "He fully understands that it's part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft."
The source also insisted the couple's relationship remains strong despite public scrutiny surrounding Sweeney's on-screen roles.
"Their relationship is very secure, and there's a strong level of trust between them," the insider continued. "Scooter isn't the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He's incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she's accomplished."
Braun recently reinforced that sentiment during an appearance on the Second Thought podcast, where he admitted he's been watching the latest season of Euphoria.
"I am catching it. I'm biased, I like it," Braun said before adding with a laugh: "[There's] been an incredible performance by a certain actress."
Despite Sweeney's confidence, some industry experts have warned that her increasingly provocative Euphoria role could eventually pigeonhole her in Hollywood.
Crisis and reputation management expert Dave Quast said the danger isn't the sexualized roles themselves, but becoming known primarily for them.
"Euphoria clearly helped establish Sydney Sweeney as a fearless performer," Quast said, adding: "The challenge is making sure those roles continue to read as character choices, not as the entire brand proposition."