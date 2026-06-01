Sydney Sweeney Claps Back at Critics With Raunchy 'Euphoria' Set Photos After She Was Trashed for Explicit Scenes — 'It's Called Acting'

Despite criticism from some viewers, Sweeney has support from her boyfriend, Scooter Braun.

A source said the music executive fully understands the demands of her profession and has never taken issue with the more provocative aspects of her work.

"Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in 'Euphoria' or any of the work she does as an actress," the insider said. "He fully understands that it's part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft."

The source also insisted the couple's relationship remains strong despite public scrutiny surrounding Sweeney's on-screen roles.

"Their relationship is very secure, and there's a strong level of trust between them," the insider continued. "Scooter isn't the type to feel threatened by her work or try to control what roles she takes on. He's incredibly supportive of her career and proud of everything she's accomplished."

Braun recently reinforced that sentiment during an appearance on the Second Thought podcast, where he admitted he's been watching the latest season of Euphoria.

"I am catching it. I'm biased, I like it," Braun said before adding with a laugh: "[There's] been an incredible performance by a certain actress."