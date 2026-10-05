Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Susan Sarandon
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Susan Sarandon, 80, Has 'Grown Comfortable Being Alone' as Her Dating Life Is 'Behind Her'

Susan Sarandon has reportedly been single for some time.
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon has reportedly been single for some time.

Oct. 5 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Susan Sarandon has had several high-profile relationships with Hollywood stars over the years.

One day after the famed actress turned 80 years old, RadarOnline.com revisits her past relationships and how she's reportedly become comfortable embracing her single life.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Susan Sarandon's Past Relationships

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Susan Sarandon has been married once to actor Chris Sarandon.
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon has been married once to actor Chris Sarandon.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress, 80, was married to The Princess Bride actor Chris Sarandon from 1967 to 1979. She was also romantically linked to directors Franco Amurri – with whom she shares a daughter, Eva – and Louis Malle over the next decade.

In 1988, she sparked a relationship with Tim Robbins. Throughout their relationship, they welcomed two children, Jack and Miles, and were together for more than 20 years. The pair called it quits in 2009.

Although it's unclear exactly when her last romance was, her public relationship with much-younger beau Jonathan Brickle ended in 2015.

However, as the years passed, Susan has "grown comfortable being alone," according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Sarandon Buys Reclusive Property in Vermont

Susan Sarandon bought a 45-acre property in Vermont in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon bought a 45-acre property in Vermont in 2018.

In fact, the Thelma and Louise star bought 45 acres in the Vermont woods and reportedly planned to make it into a quiet retirement getaway.

She bought the largely undeveloped property in 2018 and hoped for it to be completely off the grid and powered by solar and geothermal energy in times of "increasing global environmental instability," according to The Economic Times. She also reportedly planned to use well water and grow some of her own food.

A friend of the actress told Radar she would have been "living there" much earlier if it wasn't for "delays."

"But someday soon, it’s going to be her retirement home," added the pal. "She doesn’t mind there won’t be an eligible bachelor for miles around! All that’s behind her now."

Article continues below advertisement

Susan Sarandon Claims She Lost Jobs Over Political Beliefs

Susan Sarandon made a controversial remark after the October 7 attacks in Israel.
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon made a controversial remark after the October 7 attacks in Israel.

This follows Susan's claim that she lost job opportunities because of her political beliefs and activism. She's specifically been outspoken in her support of Palestine.

A few years ago, she found herself apologizing for a controversial remark following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. During a political demonstration, she suggested that Jewish communities in America were "getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."

She swiftly faced backlash and admitted via Instagram that her "phrasing" was a "terrible mistake."

"I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that’s the power structure," she later said while promoting her Italian movie The Echo Chamber. "But I found my family, I found my people, and I’m OK."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift split in 2023.

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Wanted to Meet With Pop Star to 'Clear the Air' Before Her Wedding to NFL Star Travis Kelce

Dolly Parton's driver reveals the star's private heartbreak, sharing insight into her personal life.

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Driver Reveals Star's Private Heartbreak

Susan Sarandon Detained by Police at Protest

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Susan Sarandon was detained at a protest in September 2026.
Source: MEGA

Susan Sarandon was detained at a protest in September 2026.

As Radar previously reported, the Oscar-winning actor was detained by authorities, alongside Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, after participating in a protest amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the U.N. General Assembly last month.

"Members of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau issued … warnings, advising participants that they should leave,” a spokesperson said at the time. "They continued to block the intersection. Multiple individuals who didn’t comply were taken into custody."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.