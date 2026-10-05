EXCLUSIVE: Susan Sarandon, 80, Has 'Grown Comfortable Being Alone' as Her Dating Life Is 'Behind Her'
Oct. 5 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Susan Sarandon has had several high-profile relationships with Hollywood stars over the years.
One day after the famed actress turned 80 years old, RadarOnline.com revisits her past relationships and how she's reportedly become comfortable embracing her single life.
Inside Susan Sarandon's Past Relationships
The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress, 80, was married to The Princess Bride actor Chris Sarandon from 1967 to 1979. She was also romantically linked to directors Franco Amurri – with whom she shares a daughter, Eva – and Louis Malle over the next decade.
In 1988, she sparked a relationship with Tim Robbins. Throughout their relationship, they welcomed two children, Jack and Miles, and were together for more than 20 years. The pair called it quits in 2009.
Although it's unclear exactly when her last romance was, her public relationship with much-younger beau Jonathan Brickle ended in 2015.
However, as the years passed, Susan has "grown comfortable being alone," according to a source.
Susan Sarandon Buys Reclusive Property in Vermont
In fact, the Thelma and Louise star bought 45 acres in the Vermont woods and reportedly planned to make it into a quiet retirement getaway.
She bought the largely undeveloped property in 2018 and hoped for it to be completely off the grid and powered by solar and geothermal energy in times of "increasing global environmental instability," according to The Economic Times. She also reportedly planned to use well water and grow some of her own food.
A friend of the actress told Radar she would have been "living there" much earlier if it wasn't for "delays."
"But someday soon, it’s going to be her retirement home," added the pal. "She doesn’t mind there won’t be an eligible bachelor for miles around! All that’s behind her now."
Susan Sarandon Claims She Lost Jobs Over Political Beliefs
This follows Susan's claim that she lost job opportunities because of her political beliefs and activism. She's specifically been outspoken in her support of Palestine.
A few years ago, she found herself apologizing for a controversial remark following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. During a political demonstration, she suggested that Jewish communities in America were "getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."
She swiftly faced backlash and admitted via Instagram that her "phrasing" was a "terrible mistake."
"I’ve still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still. But that’s the power structure," she later said while promoting her Italian movie The Echo Chamber. "But I found my family, I found my people, and I’m OK."
Susan Sarandon Detained by Police at Protest
As Radar previously reported, the Oscar-winning actor was detained by authorities, alongside Hacks star Hannah Einbinder, after participating in a protest amid Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the U.N. General Assembly last month.
"Members of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau issued … warnings, advising participants that they should leave,” a spokesperson said at the time. "They continued to block the intersection. Multiple individuals who didn’t comply were taken into custody."