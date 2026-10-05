EXCLUSIVE: Susan Sarandon, 80, Has 'Grown Comfortable Being Alone' as Her Dating Life Is 'Behind Her'

The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress, 80, was married to The Princess Bride actor Chris Sarandon from 1967 to 1979. She was also romantically linked to directors Franco Amurri – with whom she shares a daughter, Eva – and Louis Malle over the next decade.

In 1988, she sparked a relationship with Tim Robbins. Throughout their relationship, they welcomed two children, Jack and Miles, and were together for more than 20 years. The pair called it quits in 2009.

Although it's unclear exactly when her last romance was, her public relationship with much-younger beau Jonathan Brickle ended in 2015.

However, as the years passed, Susan has "grown comfortable being alone," according to a source.