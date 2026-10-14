Steve Bannon Clashes With Chris Cuomo in Explosive Showdown After Refusing to Say He'll 'Accept' Midterm Election Results

The conversation took a turn, ultimately becoming a debate about ICE deportations and whether polling places should be monitored by federal agents.

"I heard you say something the other day, and it made you very popular with people who don’t believe that MAGA will accept losing the election," Cuomo said.

"I want to ask you straight, here on the record," he continued. "If you lose in the state of Texas, the state of North Carolina, wherever you lose certifies that you lose, will you accept the results of the election?"

Bannon was quick to fire back, advising Cuomo not to get ahead of himself.