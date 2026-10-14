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Home > News > Chris Cuomo

Steve Bannon Clashes With Chris Cuomo in Explosive Showdown After Refusing to Say He'll 'Accept' Midterm Election Results

Split image of Steve Bannon and Chris Cuomo
Source: MEGA

Chris Cuomo put Steve Bannon on the spot during a recent Town Hall event.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

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Steve Bannon and Chris Cuomo got into it during a town hall event, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

During the exchange, Cuomo, 56, took the opportunity to question whether Bannon would "accept" the midterm election results if things don't work out in Republicans' favor.

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Steve Bannon and Chris Cuomo Clash

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Source: MEGA

Cuomo called out Bannon during a recent town hall event.

The conversation took a turn, ultimately becoming a debate about ICE deportations and whether polling places should be monitored by federal agents.

"I heard you say something the other day, and it made you very popular with people who don’t believe that MAGA will accept losing the election," Cuomo said.

"I want to ask you straight, here on the record," he continued. "If you lose in the state of Texas, the state of North Carolina, wherever you lose certifies that you lose, will you accept the results of the election?"

Bannon was quick to fire back, advising Cuomo not to get ahead of himself.

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Steve Bannon Accuses Chris Cuomo of Playing 'Word Games'

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Source: MEGA

Bannon accused Cuomo of playing 'word games' during the spat.

"We have to, first off, let's have the election first," he asserted.

"No, no, no," Cuomo responded. "You don’t have to have it first.”

The two men went back and forth for a bit, and Bannon accused Cuomo of playing "word games."

He then brought up Donald Trump's unfounded claims about the 2020 presidential election being rigged.

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Steve Bannon 'Proud' of Prison Stint

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Source: MEGA

Bannon says he's 'proud' he went to prison for refusing to testify before Congress about the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

"They certified an illegitimate election in 2020," he insisted, only to be met with boos from the audience.

"Says who?" Cuomo asked.

"I went to prison for that. I'm proud I went to prison for that," Bannon declared.

The former White House Chief Strategist was locked up for four months back in 2024, after he refused to testify before Congress amid an investigation into the January 6 United States Capitol attack.

In his eyes, however, he was locked up for refusing to "bend the knee" to Nancy Pelosi.

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Image of According to Steve Bannon, Republicans' only focus right now is 'winning' elections.
Source: MEGA

'You wouldn’t bend the knee to democracy,' Cuomo quipped.

"You wouldn’t bend the knee to democracy,” Cuomo quipped.

"Chris, you can play all the word games you want,” the 72-year-old responded.

When the journalist continued to press him about accepting the results, Bannon claimed that Republicans' only focus right now is "winning" elections. He then endorsed polling places being monitored by federal agents.

“If you guys grabbed the right people at ICE the right way on a regular basis you wouldn’t have the American people afraid if you'd be in there in the first place," Cuomo fired back.

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