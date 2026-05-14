Stephen Colbert Name-Drops A-List Actress He Was 'Wildly Attracted to' During 'Late Show' Series — 'I Didn't Know What to Do With My Eyeballs'

There’s one particular female star he will always remember fondly.

"I'll tell you who I did not expect to be wildly attracted to," he said. "I didn’t know what to do with myself. I like this person’s work, but I never thought of them as like a bombshell."

"I could not — I didn't know what to do with my eyeballs when Michelle Williams was on for the first time," he shared.

Colbert added: “She sat down across from me and I went, ‘F—, what is wrong with my head? I’d better not look directly at her for this entire interview.’”