EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Massive Feud at Center of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage That Could Tear Pair Apart Forever 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be locked in an escalating battle over money, ambition and their future in California, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the couple's increasingly bitter disagreement over finances is placing enormous strain on their marriage. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aged 41 and 44 respectively, have spent recent weeks presenting a carefully curated image of domestic bliss from their $29million Montecito mansion, sharing Easter photographs of their kids Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, searching for eggs around their parents' sprawling estate.

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Prince Harry Growing Worried Over Sussex Finances

Source: Mega The Duke sat down with financial advisors to review the couple's monthly expenses.

But behind the polished social media posts, sources told us tensions are mounting over the sustainability of the couple's lavish lifestyle and the future of Meghan's struggling business ambitions. The claims come after royal biographer Tom Bower alleged in his latest book the Sussexes require at least $3million annually simply to maintain their current standard of living. According to our insiders, financial anxiety has become a major source of conflict between the pair as Meghan pushes to expand her lifestyle brand, As Ever, while Harry increasingly questions whether their Hollywood strategy is collapsing. One source said: "Harry has become increasingly anxious about their finances behind closed doors and it's putting enormous pressure on the marriage. He's been sitting down with advisors, going through the numbers in detail and getting alarmed by just how expensive their lives in California have become. "Between the security teams, the Montecito property, household staff, travel, PR advisers and maintaining the sort of image the Sussexes feel expected to project, the money going out every month is staggering."

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Markle Still Chasing Billion-Dollar Dream

Source: Mega Meghan pushed to expand her lifestyle brand despite recent business setbacks.

The insider added: "Harry was raised in an environment where he never really had to think about money in practical terms, so seeing huge sums disappear so quickly has been a real shock for him. He's become much more conservative and risk-averse lately because he's terrified of burning through their fortune without enough stable income coming back in." The source continued: "Meghan, on the other hand, still believes they're building something enormous and that all of these setbacks are temporary. "In her mind, they're still one breakthrough project or business deal away from becoming a billion-dollar global powerhouse. That difference in mentality is creating serious friction because Harry is now focused on scaling back and protecting what they have, while Meghan is pushing to invest even more aggressively in their future."

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Montecito Lifestyle Creating Massive Pressure

Source: Mega Biographer Tom Bower alleged that the Sussexes require $3 million annually for their lifestyle.

The insider added: "At the core of it, they're no longer aligned on what success actually looks like. Harry seems to want a quieter, more sustainable life centered around charity work and family, whereas Meghan still has huge ambitions in business, entertainment, and celebrity culture. That disconnect is becoming harder and harder for them to ignore. "To the outside world, Harry and Meghan still appear incredibly wealthy and glamorous, living in this huge Montecito mansion and moving in elite circles, so people assume there's endless money coming in. But behind the scenes, the financial pressure is apparently much more intense than anyone realizes because their overheads are absolutely eye-watering. "They're spending extraordinary amounts every single month just to maintain the lifestyle and brand they've created around themselves. Security alone costs a fortune, then there's staff, travel, property maintenance, PR teams, and all the expenses tied to trying to remain major players in Hollywood and business. "There's also been a huge amount invested into Meghan's ventures, particularly her lifestyle brand and various projects that haven't generated the kind of returns they hoped for yet. A lot of money has gone out with the expectation that it would eventually pay off in a massive way, but that hasn't really happened so far. "Some months, they're effectively scrambling to balance what's coming in against what's being spent. That's why Harry has become so worried recently – because he's beginning to realize that even for people with their level of wealth, it's possible to overextend yourselves very quickly if the revenue doesn't keep matching the ambition."

Netflix And Hollywood Support Said To Be Cooling

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Source: Mega Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos reportedly unfollowed Meghan on social media.