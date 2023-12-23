Soulja Boy's Girlfriend Sues Rapper Blueface for Defamation
Soulja Boy's girlfriend and baby mama Jackilyn Martinez is suing rapper Blueface for defamation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by this outlet, Martinez claimed Blueface spread misinformation about their relationship and the paternity of her child.
Martinez filed the lawsuit after her boyfriend and Blueface got into a heated argument on Instagram Live, in which the Thotiana rapper alleged he slept with Martinez — and insinuated he might be the father of her child. Martinez said those claims are "false."
The Los Angeles-based hairstylist accused Blueface of damaging her career by spreading misinformation that painted her as disloyal and "promiscuous."
Martinez claimed Blueface's comments about allegedly "hooking up" with her suggested she engaged in "dishonesty and inappropriate, improper, and wrongful misconduct."
The lawsuit stated, "the defamatory statements tended to directly injure and impugn [Martinez], with respect to [her] offices, professions, trades, vocational capacity, businesses and reputation."
Martinez additionally noted she's in a "business where attitude, trust, stability, being level-headed were not only valued but imperative."
Due to the nature of her industry, Martinez claimed her reputation had been tarnished by the rapper's actions, which cast doubt on her loyalty to Soulja Boy and their relationship.
As a result, Martinez is seeking compensation for "general damages in an amount within the jurisdictional limits of" the court.
In addition to compensation for "general damages," Martinez is seeking reimbursement for "medical expenses," "loss of earnings," and "loss of earning capacity." She further requested the court order Blueface to cover the cost of the lawsuit and her attorney's fees.
At the time of this reporting, Blueface has not responded to the lawsuit.
During the Instagram Live argument that sparked the lawsuit, Blueface told Soulja Boy, "I already f----- your baby mama… I already beat you to the punch. I f----- your baby mama the day before your baby shower."
Blueface then repeated the claims on social media. On X, formerly Twitter, he implied the couple's child "might be my kid he ain’t even get the DNA test."
"The statements made about me are defamatory and false and my lawyers have sent a cease and desist to Blueface," Martinez said of the Disrespectful rapper's comments.
Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, welcomed his first child, son KeAndre, with Martinez in 2022.
On September 30, 2022, the Crank Dat rapper shared the couple's exciting news to followers on Instagram. In a photo of the rapper holding his newborn son, he affectionally referred to him as "Lil Soulja."