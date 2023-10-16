Soulja Boy's Ex-GF, Owed $500k Over Alleged Assault, Demands Rapper Show Up to Court With His Bank Statements
Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers is speeding up her efforts to collect on the 6-figure sum the rapper owes her.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Myers has demanded Soulja [real name: DeAndre Cortez Way] show up for a hearing in December.
Myers said Soulja should bring copies of his financial records, including his bank statements and tax returns, to the Los Angeles Superior Court.
The rapper’s ex is owed $502k from a civil lawsuit she brought against Soulja. In the suit, Myers accused the musician of bashing her head with a gun at a 2019 house party.
She said Soulja then instructed his assistant to hold her hostage in his home. Myers said she felt forced to perform a sexual act on the assistant to have him let her go.
Myers ran to the police after she escaped. Officers conducted a raid on Soulja’s home and found weapons — which led to a probation violation in a separate case. Soulja was thrown in jail for months. No charges were ever brought over the alleged assault on Myers.
Despite no criminal case, Myers brought her civil lawsuit against Soulja seeking damages. A jury ended up siding with her.
Soulja claimed that while he made millions during his career, his current financial situation was dire. He revealed he had a $1 million tax lien and did not own any real property.
- Soulja Boy’s Ex-GF Moves to Seize Rapper's Music Royalties and Weed Biz Profits Over $520k Judgment
- Soulja Boy Denies Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend During 2019 House Party, Says He Didn't Have Her Tied Up With Extension Cords
- Rapper Soulja Boy Sued By Ex-Girlfriend Who Claims She Miscarried After He Allegedly Kicked Her Violently In The Stomach
The rapper said he rents a LA home for $25k per month and owns a couple of luxury automobiles. His attempts to have the judgment decreased were shut down by the court.
At a hearing, the judge scolded Soulja for living beyond his means and suggested he find a cheaper rental home.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As we first reported, Myers recently convinced a judge to allow the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to go to Soulja’s home and seize his car collection, cash, and jewelry to satisfy the money owed.
In addition, Myers recently asked that she be allowed to collect music residuals owed to Soulja and any profits he’s owed for his line of marijuana products.
Now, Myers wants Soulja to appear in court to show her where his assets are located. She will use the information to help her seize all funds until the $502k is paid in full.