Judge Signs Off on Soulja Boy's Ex-Girlfriend Seizing Cash & Cars From Rapper's LA Mansion to Satisfy $500k Debt
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has signed off on Soulja Boy's ex-girlfriend being allowed to have the Sheriff's Department seize property and cash from the rapper's LA home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, at a hearing on Friday, Soulja's ex Kayla Myers had her motion approved by the judge presiding over her civil lawsuit against the musician.
The judge said he was tentatively granting Myers' motion but noted he would not sign off on all cash being seized from Soulja's home but rather all cash in excess of $1k.
As we first reported, earlier this month, Myers, who was awarded $472k in her lawsuit accusing Soulja of bashing her head at a 2019 house party and then having his assistant hold her hostage, asked that the LASD show up to her ex's home and start seizing his assets.
In her motion, Myers pointed out during the trial, the rapper told the court that he owned several valuable exotic automobiles including a yellow Bentley, a red Lamborghini, a Dodge Charger Hellcat, and a yellow Mercedes-Benz.
Myers said the musician also testified that he owns a diamond-studded “Soulja Boy” neckchain worth $10k and a black Cartier watch worth $8k.
Myers said he also owns several "other items of jewelry and chains" that weren't disclosed during the trial.
In her motion, she told the court that Soulja also possesses "large stacks of cash (typically kept in backpacks)" which he "regularly posts photographs on Instagram.”
The judge said the Sheriff's Department is authorized to enter Soulja's home and "seize and levy" the property in question.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Soulja was unsuccessful in his attempt to have the judgment lowered.
The rapper argued the $236k in punitive damages he was ordered to pay was excessive. He claimed he was not rolling in cash claiming he had a $1 million tax lien filed against him, doesn’t own any real property, hasn't been touring consistently since the pandemic, and spent a ton of the money he made from his 2007 hit Crank That.
Myers argued that Soulja could sell off his assets to satisfy the debt he owes her.
She said the musician could, “simply liquidate just the Lamborghini and Bentley and clear out the whole judgment entirely. He’ll still have his Mercedes-Benz and Dodge Hellcat to drive; he’ll still be able to live in his $25,000 per month mansion, and keep all of his other valuable assets.”
The judge ended up denying Soulja's attempt to lower the judgment.
The court also scolded the rapper for living large despite his negative net worth.
“Someone as close to zero (financially) as defendant claims to be might want to scale down the living arrangements. $25,000 is a lot of monthly rent—even in Los Angeles. There is no reason of which the court is aware that he could not relocate to a more “modest” $10,000/month home,” he said.