EXCLUSIVE: Sherri Papini Declares She Didn't Ask To Be Branded By Ex-Boyfriend — As Convicted 'Liar' Now Claims Her Kidnapping Wasn't A Hoax

Back in 2020, James was brought into the investigation after his DNA was found on her clothing.

At the time, he told detectives in the interview at his home: "I didn't kidnap her. A friend in need asked me for help."

In the docuseries, Papini admitted she told Reyes she would "run away" with him, but claimed that "there was no plan to leave" with him the day she disappeared on her run.

Papini claimed her decision to originally claim her kidnappers were two Hispanic women was because one allegedly "looked like James' mother."

She further explained: "I was trying to give them little breadcrumbs and trying to give them little clues of who was involved, without directly saying who was involved," she said. "Doing a sketch of James' mom was like trying to lead them to James without revealing James' identity.

"It was the best that I could do."

Papini claimed she lied about the identity of her kidnapper because she feared for her safety.

She also claimed her ex-husband Keith Papini would rip her children away from her if she told the truth because the two signed a post-nuptial agreement that would give him full custody if she was caught in any sexual or emotional dalliances.