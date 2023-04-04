Shanquella Robinson's Family Demands U.S. Intervention, Legal Team To Meet With White House Officials 5 Months After Her Death In Cabo
Shanquella Robinson's family members are determined to seek justice five months after she died on a trip to Cabo, RadarOnline.com can report, with their legal team set to meet up with White House officials in an attempt to move along the investigation.
The Robinsons want the U.S. government to step up and intervene as many questions remain unanswered about what really happened during her Mexican getaway with a group of six friends.
Their legal team will meet with WH officials sometime this week, according to television station WCNC, which reported the update on April 4.
Little is known about where the investigation stands at this time. In late October 2022, Shanquella was found dead at a Mexican beach resort after traveling from North Carolina, never returning home alive following what was supposed to be a fun-filled trip. She was 25.
Her grieving mother said alarm bells went off after those friends originally told her family that she had died of alcohol poisoning.
Video later emerged of a nude Shanquella being beaten, allegedly by one of those individuals, in their villa rental, RadarOnline.com reported.
- Shanquella Robinson's Family Feel 'Abandoned' By US Officials After Fatal Cabo Trip As Investigation Into Mysterious Death Reaches 4 Months
- 'She's Smiling Down On Us': Shanquella Robinson's Grieving Family Releases Balloons On Her 26th Birthday As Death Investigation Continues
- Shanquella Robinson's Mother Alleges Friends Picked Out Funeral Outfits & Were 'Crying' After Returning From Cabo Trip Without Her Daughter
An autopsy performed the day after she was killed showed that Shanquella died from a broken neck and a severe spinal cord injury. She also had blunt force trauma to her head and parts of her pelvis in addition to friction burns on her body. It's unknown if those injuries were sustained during the aforementioned video.
Mexican prosecutors previously issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed suspect that was said to be a friend of hers, kick-starting the lengthy extradition process.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Biden administration, more recently, addressed the death of Shanquella after White House correspondent April Ryan inquired about the status of the investigation.
"Our hearts go out to Ms. Robinson's family and friends," said press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "It's devastating what occurred. It's a tragedy. We've been following the news. Because there's an FBI investigation, there's very little about what we can say."