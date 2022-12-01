'That Image Didn't Sit Well With Me': Shanquella Robinson's Sister Reveals Horror At Watching Viral Video & Slams 'LIES' Told By Friends After Deadly Cabo Trip

Shanquella Robinson's sister spoke out about the unimaginable loss of her sibling, revealing her response to a viral video allegedly captured in the 25-year-old's final hours and the claims told by her friends about what happened on that deadly Cabo trip.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Tequila Long saw her sister for the last time when she visited her home on October 27 to borrow some luggage for the getaway — just one day before Robinson hopped on a flight to meet her friends to celebrate a birthday trip.