Shanquella Robinson's Death: Mexican Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrant For Friend As 'Case Is Fully Clarified'

Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a friend of Shanquella Robinson just weeks after the 25-year-old mysteriously died on a trip to Cabo, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor," Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, shared in a statement.