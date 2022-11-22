Shanquella Robinson's Death: Police Report Says She Was Alive When Help Arrived, Doctors Tried '14 Rounds Of CPR' In Desperate Bid To Save Her

A new police report contradicts previous details shared surrounding Shanquella Robinson's death, RadarOnline.com has learned as authorities look into her fatal Cabo trip.

According to her death certificate, 25-year-old Robinson died within 15 minutes of suffering a spinal cord injury on October 29.

However, a shocking excerpt from a police report — which had not yet been publicly released until now — states a doctor from a local hospital was with Robinson and others in the villa for close to three hours before she was pronounced dead.