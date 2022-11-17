Shanquella Robinson's Father Says His Heart Is 'Aching' After Her Death, Seeks 'Truth' About Cabo Trip

RadarOnline.com previously learned they stayed at Villa Linda 32, a rental offered by CaboVillas.com.

Shocking footage has since emerged of Robinson — who was naked at the time it was filmed — being brutally beaten by a woman believed to be her friend before her death.

In the disturbing clip, a man could be heard talking to Robinson, asking, "can you at least fight back?"

Friends claimed Robinson died of alcohol poisoning, but her parents are not convinced and want answers about what happened to their daughter.