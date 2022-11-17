Shanquella Robinson's Father Says His Heart Is 'Aching' After Her Death, Seeks 'Truth' About Cabo Trip
Shanquella Robinson's father, Bernard, said he's been living a "nightmare" since his daughter mysteriously died on a trip to Cabo with her friends.
Robinson had traveled from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Mexico on October 28, where the group was staying to celebrate a birthday.
RadarOnline.com previously learned they stayed at Villa Linda 32, a rental offered by CaboVillas.com.
Shocking footage has since emerged of Robinson — who was naked at the time it was filmed — being brutally beaten by a woman believed to be her friend before her death.
In the disturbing clip, a man could be heard talking to Robinson, asking, "can you at least fight back?"
Friends claimed Robinson died of alcohol poisoning, but her parents are not convinced and want answers about what happened to their daughter.
"It's like a nightmare. I can't even sleep. I am just frustrated. My heart is just aching as a father. A praying man," Bernard told news outlet WSOC-TV. "I just want some truth because this doesn't add up right."
Robinson's mother, Salamondra, last spoke with her daughter on the phone that Friday.
She got a frantic call from her daughter's friends the next day, claiming Robinson "wasn't feeling well" which Salamondra did not believe because she allegedly got different stories from each of the pals.
Salamondra said she later obtained an autopsy report which stated that her daughter had a broken neck.
Robinson's parents are determined to get answers. At this time, no one has been charged with any crimes relating to the incident.
"By the grace of God, I think I am going to get to the bottom of this. God ain't gonna fail. It's going to come out," Bernard said. "I'm not giving up. I am very confident that I am going to have peace of mind."
WSOC-TV reporter Joe Bruno shared an update about the investigation on Friday, tweeting, "A spokesperson for the FBI tells me the FBI Charlotte Division has been in contact with Shanquella Robinson's family."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Robinson's body was flown back to Charlotte, and a public memorial will be held on Saturday.