Shanquella Robinson's Family Feel 'Abandoned' By US Officials After Fatal Cabo Trip As Investigation Into Mysterious Death Reaches 4 Months

The family's attorney revealed they plan to head to Washington, D.C., to rally for public support in calling on the U.S. Department of State to take action.

Shanquella had ventured from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Mexico, just months ago, where she met up with six friends to celebrate a birthday on October 28. One day after she arrived at Villa Linda 32, a rental offered on the premises, Shanquella died.

Her mother, Sallamondra, immediately became suspicious of foul play after some of those friends initially told her that Shanquella had passed away from alcohol poisoning.