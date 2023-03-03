Shanquella Robinson's Family Feel 'Abandoned' By US Officials After Fatal Cabo Trip As Investigation Into Mysterious Death Reaches 4 Months
The heartbroken family of Shanquella Robinson are upset at US officials for "abandoning them" in their pursuit for justice following her tragic death in Cabo.
RadarOnline.com reported on the high-profile case when news first broke of the 25-year-old's mysterious death following a trip to the popular travel destination.
The family's attorney revealed they plan to head to Washington, D.C., to rally for public support in calling on the U.S. Department of State to take action.
Shanquella had ventured from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Mexico, just months ago, where she met up with six friends to celebrate a birthday on October 28. One day after she arrived at Villa Linda 32, a rental offered on the premises, Shanquella died.
Her mother, Sallamondra, immediately became suspicious of foul play after some of those friends initially told her that Shanquella had passed away from alcohol poisoning.
Sallamondra had more questions that she needed answered after a death certificate issued by Mexican officials listed her daughter's cause of death as "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation," giving her reason to believe something more sinister happened.
Eagle-eyed internet sleuths were quick to point the finger at one of Shanquella's friends after a video that circulated online that was captured inside of the villa, showing another woman repeatedly striking Shanquella as someone else recorded the assault.
Baja California Sur prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa later announced that his office had issued an arrest warrant for a friend of Shanquella who was not named.
The Robinson family attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson, recently gave an update after returning from a trip to Mexico, claiming it's been hard for them to get information.
"We weren't greeted by the consulate and taken to the attorney general's office, we kind of had to make our way in order to get the information," Robinson, who is not related to Shanquella's family, told WSOC-TV Channel 9.
"We did not receive any assistance from [the Consulate], despite their knowledge of the protocols and Mexico that the attorney general would require the consulate to be involved because it is a crime involving a U.S. citizen," added the attorney.
Robinson said she was able to correspond with the Mexican attorney general, who said they had completed their investigation and prepared an extradition packet.
That extradition information was forwarded to U.S. authorities, and now, they are basically "waiting for our government to do the next steps in the process."
Robinson explained that Shanquella's case is "unique" as the "extradition process is requiring the United States to essentially turn over a US citizen or citizens to the Mexican government in order to be brought to justice under their criminal justice system."
"It just takes a high-level diplomatic intervention," the attorney clarified.