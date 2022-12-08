Shanquella Robinson's Heartbroken Father Slams 'Friends' On Cabo Trip As 'Jealous & Envious' As He Pleads For Justice
Shanquella Robinson's father, Bernard, said the pain he feels after losing his 25-year-old daughter has rocked him to the "core" while revealing he has yet to hear an update from Mexican authorities as they investigate what happened on her fatal Cabo trip.
Bernard's world has been turned upside down after his daughter traveled from North Carolina to the popular destination with six friends for a birthday getaway just a few weeks ago.
She arrived at Villa Linda 32 on October 28 and was tragically dead by the following day.
A viral video previously reported on by RadarOnline.com has raised suspicions the friends she had met up with were involved in Shanquella's untimely death.
Bernard told Court TV he didn't know the friends but was aware they went to college together.
He speculated they were "plotting" the whole time because they were "jealous and envious" of Shanquella.
"She didn't see it coming," Bernard suggested, adding that Shanquella's mother was told that she had died from alcohol poisoning while a death certificate stated otherwise, noting she had "severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation."
"I'm not even going to say they're friends. They are not friends," he continued.
Bernard said he just wants "to know why," pleading for answers and justice to be served before fighting back tears, noting he was thinking "she was going to bury me and I end up burying her."
He went on to detail what a blessing it was to be her father during the time they did share.
"She was real," Bernard said, calling her a "people person" who truly cared for others.
He praised his baby girl for being on the honor roll, calling her "bright" and proudly gushing that she was on the road to greatness before her life was cut short.
RadarOnline.com recently learned that Mexican authorities are seeking to extradite a suspect that has not been named as the investigation continues.
The state attorney general's office of Baja California Sur said it had issued an arrest warrant for a woman as "the likely responsible" person in the case.