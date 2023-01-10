'She's Smiling Down On Us': Shanquella Robinson's Grieving Family Releases Balloons On Her 26th Birthday As Death Investigation Continues

A loved one was seen comforting Shanquella's mother, Salamondra Robinson, as they watched several pink, white, and yellow balloons being released into the sky at Beatties Ford Memorial Garden in Charlotte, North Carolina, this weekend.

"Our hope is justice," event organizer Mario Black with Million Youth March of Charlotte & Salisbury told local news outlet WFAE. "And this is one way of keeping it going, keeping it alive, to let them know that we haven't forgotten. We're not going to let up until justice is served."

RadarOnline.com previously learned that Mexican prosecutors filed charges against an unnamed U.S. woman — one of her friends — suspected of being involved in Robinson's death on October 29 after she traveled to Cabo for what was supposed to be a fun-filled trip.