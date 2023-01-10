'She's Smiling Down On Us': Shanquella Robinson's Grieving Family Releases Balloons On Her 26th Birthday As Death Investigation Continues
Shanquella Robinson's grieving family celebrated what would have been her 26th birthday as the investigation into her untimely death remains ongoing.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that friends and relatives gathered to pay their respects and ring in the bittersweet occasion on Sunday, January 8, one day before her official birthday.
A loved one was seen comforting Shanquella's mother, Salamondra Robinson, as they watched several pink, white, and yellow balloons being released into the sky at Beatties Ford Memorial Garden in Charlotte, North Carolina, this weekend.
"Our hope is justice," event organizer Mario Black with Million Youth March of Charlotte & Salisbury told local news outlet WFAE. "And this is one way of keeping it going, keeping it alive, to let them know that we haven't forgotten. We're not going to let up until justice is served."
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Mexican prosecutors filed charges against an unnamed U.S. woman — one of her friends — suspected of being involved in Robinson's death on October 29 after she traveled to Cabo for what was supposed to be a fun-filled trip.
"I feel so good, that’s a good feeling. That's what we have been waiting for, for someone to finally be held accountable," Salamondra told ABC News.
A viral video allegedly showed Robinson being beaten at the villa before her tragic passing, giving her family more reason to believe there was foul play. Amid several emerging reports, the FBI also opened a probe into Robinson's death.
Mexican authorities were seeking the extradition of the suspect, but no arrests have been confirmed and Robinson's family has yet to hear an update from U.S. officials, according to Salamondra.
Salamondra shared her suspicions after friends from the trip claimed that Robinson died from alcohol poisoning.
- Shanquella Robinson's Mother Alleges Friends Picked Out Funeral Outfits & Were 'Crying' After Returning From Cabo Trip Without Her Daughter
- Shanquella Robinson's Heartbroken Father Slams 'Friends' On Cabo Trip As 'Jealous & Envious' As He Pleads For Justice
- 'That Image Didn't Sit Well With Me': Shanquella Robinson's Sister Reveals Horror At Watching Viral Video & Slams 'LIES' Told By Friends After Deadly Cabo Trip
She was shocked after receiving a copy of Robinson's death certificate, which listed her daughter's cause of death as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.
"We're waiting to see and I know it will happen," Salamondra told The Charlotte Observer about her hopes that justice will be served. "In God's time, it will happen."
"She's smiling down on us," Salamondra added. "We have good days and bad days, but we're out here to celebrate."