Shanquella Robinson's Mother Alleges Friends Picked Out Funeral Outfits & Were 'Crying' After Returning From Cabo Trip Without Her Daughter

Days later, Salamondra said the friends returned from the trip without their daughter and as the family grieved, she got another disturbing call from an unidentified person.

"I got a call that they were over there fighting that girl and that's the way they left it … just like that," she said, claiming the friends later visited her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, during which Salamondra confronted them about the claim.

"They was crying and said they never had a fight. They even sat there and said what they were picking out to wear to the funeral," Salamondra told the outlet, noting they were deciding on colors to honor Shanquella.