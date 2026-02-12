EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe Sued Again as Former ESPN Producer Accuses NFL Star of 'Gender-Violence' Months After OnlyFans Star's Rape Allegations

Michele Evans became romantically involved with the former NFL star in the early 2000s, when she was working as a local television reporter for ESPN, covering his team in Denver.

Evans claimed to Radar last year that after she accused Sharpe of cheating on her, he raped her while proclaiming his intent to "make it so no other man would want me."

Now, we have learned she and her lawyer have filed two lawsuits in New York – one for defamation and another under the New York City Gender-Motivated Violence Act – and emphasized her strength in coming forward to challenge her former colleague.

"It's important to the public record that ESPN and its talent understand that I wasn’t just a stranger filing a claim – I was a former ESPN employee with a long track record in the Industry," she noted.