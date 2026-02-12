EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe Sued Again as Former ESPN Producer Accuses NFL Star of 'Gender-Violence' Months After OnlyFans Star's Rape Allegations
Feb. 12 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Shannon Sharpe has been sued again by a woman with whom he became romantically involved, RadarOnline.com can report.
The new lawsuit comes just as the former ESPN personality was angling to get his job back after settling a similar lawsuit brought on by an OnlyFans model.
Shannon Sharpe Meets His Accuser
Michele Evans became romantically involved with the former NFL star in the early 2000s, when she was working as a local television reporter for ESPN, covering his team in Denver.
Evans claimed to Radar last year that after she accused Sharpe of cheating on her, he raped her while proclaiming his intent to "make it so no other man would want me."
Now, we have learned she and her lawyer have filed two lawsuits in New York – one for defamation and another under the New York City Gender-Motivated Violence Act – and emphasized her strength in coming forward to challenge her former colleague.
"It's important to the public record that ESPN and its talent understand that I wasn’t just a stranger filing a claim – I was a former ESPN employee with a long track record in the Industry," she noted.
Disturbing Allegations
Evans previously told Radar she and the ESPN star had dated for nearly a decade when, in September 2010, they got into a fight after she confronted him with claims he cheated on her.
During the argument, Evans alleged that Sharpe "proceeded to forcefully subdue me, compelling me to my knees and subsequently engaging in non-consensual oral penetration."
It allegedly didn't stop there.
"Thereafter, Shannon's coercion escalated as he maneuvered me onto the bed and achieved non-consensual vaginal penetration, all the while proclaiming his intent to 'Make it so no other man would want me,'" her complaint further stated.
Michele Evans Accused of 'Cash Grab'
Sharpe's attorney has already previously bashed Evans and her accusations, telling Radar in a statement her claims are merely a way to capitalize on his current case.
"It should be no surprise that when someone famous is in the news, all sorts of people crawl out of the woodwork to share their connection to that person in an attempt to profit from that alleged relationship," the statement read.
"Sadly, Ms. Evans became obsessed with Shannon and decided to manufacture a claim against him."
Shannon Sharpe's Return to ESPN?
ESPN severed ties with Sharpe after he was sued for sexual assault and battery against an OnlyFans model. That case was eventually settled, and the one-time tight end told Front Office Sports during last weekend's Super Bowl that he'd like his old job back.
"I would love to go back if they were to call," Sharpe said. "That is their call. But obviously, I'm more than willing, I'm more than capable."
He added, "I still have a fan base. I still have a big following. If a reunion is in order, I’m amenable to it."
ESPN declined to comment on Sharpe or his standing with the network.