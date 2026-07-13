EXCLUSIVE: Shannen Doherty Used Teas and Acupuncture as She Hoped for 'Miracle' Cancer Cure Before Death at 53

Better news came in April 2017 when she revealed she was finally in remission. Sadly, her relief was short-lived. A couple of years later, it was confirmed that the cancer had returned.

"It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage four. So my cancer came back. And that's why I'm here," she explained in an interview with Amy Robach that aired on Good Morning America in February 2020.

"I don't think that I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," she continued. "I have definite days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I have days where I say, 'Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."

She also claimed that she was planning on writing letters or making videos to share with her loved ones before her eventual death.

"Whenever it comes time for me to do it, it feels so final," she said. "It feels like you’re signing off, and I’m not signing off. I feel like I’m a very, very healthy human being."

The cancer later spread to her bones and her brain.