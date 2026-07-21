EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez Was 'Tired of the Digs and Pettiness' After Years of Justin and Hailey Bieber Feud — As She Embraces New Love With Husband Benny Blanco

Drama was stirred up again when Hailey appeared to make another jab at Gomez.

When Hailey was asked how she felt about her brand, Rhode Beauty, being compared to Gomez's cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, she responded, "I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by."

According to the source, there have been times "they genuinely seemed to have buried the hatchet" but it will always "flare up again."

"And most people are pointing the finger at Justin," added the source.

"Selena’s tired of the digs and the pettiness and Benny is too," the source continued. "He’s very protective of Selena and he 100 percent blames Justin for trying to stir up trouble."