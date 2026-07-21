EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez Was 'Tired of the Digs and Pettiness' After Years of Justin and Hailey Bieber Feud — As She Embraces New Love With Husband Benny Blanco
July 21 2026, Updated 1:15 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez has made efforts to leave her Internet-fueled feud with Hailey Bieber in the past as she embraces her new life with husband Benny Blanco, but according to a source, Justin may have been fanning the flames all along, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the years, the two successful women have been rumored to clash both personally and professionally, whether over their competing beauty brands or even laminated eyebrows.
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Try to Move on
Despite the rumors, both Hailey and Gomez have made efforts to distance themselves from the alleged feud and move on with their private lives.
The Lose You to Love Me singer, 33, tied the knot with the music producer, 38, on September 27, 2025, after dating for just over two years.
'He Ended Up Causing Drama'
But that same day, Justin – who famously dated Gomez on and off between 2010 and 2018 – shared a wedding song that he wrote for Hailey to his Instagram.
To some fans, this appeared to be a pointed jab meant for the Wizards of Waverly Place star, and he was trolled online for the move.
"He ended up causing drama on Selena’s wedding day, which was not appreciated at all," a source told Radar at the time.
Benny Blanco 'Very Protective' of Selena Gomez
Drama was stirred up again when Hailey appeared to make another jab at Gomez.
When Hailey was asked how she felt about her brand, Rhode Beauty, being compared to Gomez's cosmetics company, Rare Beauty, she responded, "I don’t feel competitive with people that I’m not inspired by."
According to the source, there have been times "they genuinely seemed to have buried the hatchet" but it will always "flare up again."
"And most people are pointing the finger at Justin," added the source.
"Selena’s tired of the digs and the pettiness and Benny is too," the source continued. "He’s very protective of Selena and he 100 percent blames Justin for trying to stir up trouble."
Despite the rumored drama, Gomez is focusing on big changes in her own life as she takes major steps with her husband.
As Radar previously reported, the Only Murders in the Building actress is hoping to expand her family with Blanco in the near future, according to insiders.
"Bring up the subject of starting a family with Benny or Selena and you hear the same sense of urgency from both of them. They want this to happen now, not later," one insider revealed.
"They are in total agreement that it would be a mistake to wait to have kids," continued the insider. "They've thoroughly investigated surrogacy and adoption and they're polling friends who have already been through each process."
"Selena and Benny are going into this process with a lot of optimism and hope. Everyone in their circle is predicting they'll have a baby before the year is over."