EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Scores Big Legal Win Against the Man Who Claimed He Had Incriminating Sex Tapes Featuring Jailed Mogul

Court documents reveal Combs "attempted to serve a copy of the summons and Corrected Original Complaint on Burgess on April 2, 2025, April 4, 2025, April 5, 2025, April 16, 2025, April 17, 2025, April 18, 2025, and July 4, 2025."

Combs also followed the court's demand to try to reach Burgess in other ways, including that he "(send) certified mail of the Amended Complaint at certain specified addresses; email the Amended Complaint to five specified email addresses; text message with information about this litigation to a specified phone number," and even submit it to various magazines and services for publication.

Having fulfilled all of those requirements and not hearing anything in return, Combs requested he be awarded victory by default, which the court agreed to.

"Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(a), Burgess's deadline to respond to the complaint was February 2, 2026," the clerk of the court explained in documents obtained by Radar. "I further certify that the docket entries indicate that Defendant Burgess has not filed an answer or otherwise moved with respect to the complaint herein. "The default of Defendant Courtney Burgess is hereby noted."