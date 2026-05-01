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Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Scores Big Legal Win Against the Man Who Claimed He Had Incriminating Sex Tapes Featuring Jailed Mogul

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Courtney Burgess
Source: MEGA; @courtney.bnj/instagram

Sean 'Diddy' Combs scored a legal victory over Courtney Burgess, who said he has sex tapes of the rapper.

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May 1 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs has finally scored a legal victory, RadarOnline.com can confirm, after he was granted a default judgment worth millions when an accuser failed to reply to the rapper's defamation lawsuit.

Courtney Burgess claimed he had incriminating sex tapes of the jailed music mogul, but when Combs sued him, Burgess suddenly disappeared.

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Defamation Nation

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Source: mega

Combs denied the allegations about the tapes and fired back with a defamation lawsuit.

Back in 2024, during an interview with NewsNation, Burgess, who reportedly testified for Combs' federal criminal case, claimed he received the eleven flash drives in question from the Bad Boy Records' founder's ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter, before her 2018 death.

Burgess claimed several videos involved the rapper sexually assaulting celebrities, including minors, at his infamous "freak off" parties.

The following year, Combs sued Burgess for $50million on allegations of defamation, only to later bump that total up to $100million in damages, for the "severe reputational harm" caused by Burgess' "outlandish claims."

But it seems Burgess never got the memo.

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Combs Declares Victory

photo of sean 'diddy' combs
Source: mega

The rapper asked for a victory by default as Burgess never replied.

Court documents reveal Combs "attempted to serve a copy of the summons and Corrected Original Complaint on Burgess on April 2, 2025, April 4, 2025, April 5, 2025, April 16, 2025, April 17, 2025, April 18, 2025, and July 4, 2025."

Combs also followed the court's demand to try to reach Burgess in other ways, including that he "(send) certified mail of the Amended Complaint at certain specified addresses; email the Amended Complaint to five specified email addresses; text message with information about this litigation to a specified phone number," and even submit it to various magazines and services for publication.

Having fulfilled all of those requirements and not hearing anything in return, Combs requested he be awarded victory by default, which the court agreed to.

"Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 12(a), Burgess's deadline to respond to the complaint was February 2, 2026," the clerk of the court explained in documents obtained by Radar. "I further certify that the docket entries indicate that Defendant Burgess has not filed an answer or otherwise moved with respect to the complaint herein. "The default of Defendant Courtney Burgess is hereby noted."

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Blockbuster Video Claims

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Source: NewsNation/youtube

Burgess claimed he was given the sex tapes via Kim Porter.

Burgess had claimed he was given the flash drives and eight sex tapes when he worked in Atlanta as one of Porter’s former associates. In his previous testimony, Burgess claimed "two to three" of the celebrities were minors in the tapes.

According to Burgess, "all of" the stars in the video seemed to be allegedly under the influence, and the six males and two females in the videos appeared to be "victims" and not "perpetrators."

"I can verify that it exists," Burgess' lawyer, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, said at the time, claiming one of the figures in the video was "more high-profile than Mr. Combs.

He explained: "That it's real and that the other person in the video is very visible. There's no question of if it’s that person in the video."

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Combs Claps Back

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Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Combs was convicted of two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution, involving his ex, Cassie Ventura.

Combs, was convicted in July 2025 of two counts of interstate transportation for prostitution, involving his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, and another victim who went by the pseudonym "Jane Doe."

He was sentenced to four years behind bars.

After being presented with yet another lawsuit, this time from Burgess, the music producer said, "In this pitiful spectacle, all pretense of objectivity has been abandoned, as a global audience feasts at the all-you-can-eat buffet of wild lies and conspiracy theories. Mitchell and Burgess are among the worst perpetrators in this offensive scenario."

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's team lawyers alleged: "They eagerly court every opportunity to broadcast blatant falsehoods, pretending they have proof that Mr. Combs engaged in heinous acts, knowing that no such proof exists."

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