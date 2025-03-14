EXCLUSIVE: Famous Pals of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Favorite Megachurch Pastor Are 'Blacklisting' Super-Rich Evangelist After Two Men Hit TV Holyman With Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Moneybags televangelist T.D. Jakes – who has ties to multiple celebrities including comic Steve Harvey, beleaguered rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and former President Barack Obama, – has been accused of shocking sexual misconduct by two men and now sources say his famous friends are turning their backs on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jakes, 67, is the founder and senior pastor of The Potter's House megachurch in Dallas, Texas.

His alleged victim Duane Youngblood, a former pastor, said the Christian clergyman tried to forcibly kiss him 40 years ago, then luridly propositioned him for sex over the phone.

Youngblood, now 58, claims Jakes made three particular points during their call.