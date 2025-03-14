EXCLUSIVE: Famous Pals of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Favorite Megachurch Pastor Are 'Blacklisting' Super-Rich Evangelist After Two Men Hit TV Holyman With Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Moneybags televangelist T.D. Jakes – who has ties to multiple celebrities including comic Steve Harvey, beleaguered rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs and former President Barack Obama, – has been accused of shocking sexual misconduct by two men and now sources say his famous friends are turning their backs on him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jakes, 67, is the founder and senior pastor of The Potter's House megachurch in Dallas, Texas.
His alleged victim Duane Youngblood, a former pastor, said the Christian clergyman tried to forcibly kiss him 40 years ago, then luridly propositioned him for sex over the phone.
Youngblood, now 58, claims Jakes made three particular points during their call.
"The first one is when I come to Pittsburgh, you're going to be the only person I sleep with," Duane said Jakes told him. "The second one is you can't sleep with anybody else because I don't want to give my wife anything.
"And thirdly. I will take care of you the rest of your life."
Youngblood – who has served time for molesting teenage boys himself dropped the bombshell allegations in October on a podcast.
According to Jakes' court filing in a defamation lawsuit against the ex-jailbird, Youngblood and his attorney Tyrone Blackburn – the lead counsel for producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in the music man's $30million civil lawsuit against accused sex trafficker Diddy, who calls the allegations against himself baseless – demanded $6million from the preacher "to resolve this matter quickly and privately."
Jakes has labeled the claims a sinister "campaign of lies" designed to shake him down.
Duane's brother, Richard, ALSO claims that Jakes preyed upon him during a trip in which the men shared a hotel room.
In a January affidavit filed in defense of his sibling, Richard, 62, accused Jakes of climbing into his bed, pressing his erection against him and asking: "Youngblood, do you feel that?"
An attorney for Jakes, who is an advocate of sexual abstinence in his church teachings, said: "Anyone who examines this case objectively will see through the lies and manipulations of the (accusers.)"
Obama once bragged Jakes made him "better as an individual," while Steve Harvey has called the preacher "an inspiration to all of us."
But sources now say the pastor – whose sermons are still broadcast on Diddy's one-time cable network, Revolt – is seeing his high-profile pals "totally vanish."
"He's radioactive and will likely stay that way for the time being," an insider told us.
They added: "People are afraid they will be judged guilty by association until the case is resolved."