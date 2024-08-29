Pictured: Inside 'Son of God' Cult Leader's Chilling Underground Lair With Rooms for 'Sex Slaves' — as Cops Launch Manhunt for Preacher on FBI Most Wanted List
As Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed "owner of the universe" hides in his underground bunker, new images divulge the vile circumstances under which his followers were living.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Philippine National Police shared shocking images of the living conditions inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound.
The video reveals Quiboloy's followers were living in squalor while sleeping in rows of beds with bare concrete walls, trash covering the floors and neon-lit hallways.
In more footage obtained by the local Daily Tribune, police are seen sweeping a room linked to a whistleblower – known only as Amanda – who has helped to expose the alleged abuse within the church which has claimed upwards of six million followers.
The three-level compound reportedly includes two floors reserved for only the "most attractive" women, with the third used to confine other women.
Hundreds of officers raided the religious cult's compound to find the preacher, a self-proclaimed "appointed son of God", who is still believed to be hiding in the Davao area.
The influential preacher, now on the FBI’s most wanted list for charges including human trafficking and sexual abuse, has reportedly dug himself nearly 100 feet beneath his church and is being protected by his fanatical followers.
The Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound, sprawling across 75 acres with 40 buildings, has become a battleground as Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently deployed 2,000 riot police to capture Quiboloy.
As police stormed the site, they were met with resistance from Quiboloy’s followers – who formed a human shield around the entrance.
Amid the battle, which has reportedly included stone-throwing and burning tires, Quiboloy has denied all allegations. He said they are fabrications made by former members and critics of his controversial church.
Quiboloy claimed: "I am not hiding from the charges because I am guilty. That's not true. I am just protecting myself."
His lawyer also insists the charges are baseless.
Authorities have brought in specialist equipment to penetrate the underground hideout, but progress has been slow.
Tear gas has been deployed to disperse the crowd, but the preacher’s followers continue to try and protect him – even as one supporter reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack.
Adding to the tension, the entire operation has been broadcast live by a local TV network owned by Quiboloy’s group.
Quiboloy's influence extends beyond his compound, with some of his teachings ingrained in the religious fabric of the Philippines.
The preacher, who has long claimed to be the "son of God", went so far as to proclaim he was able to stop an earthquake with his powers in 2019. He also served as former President Rodrigo Duterte's spiritual advisor.
Quiboloy’s downfall began in 2021 when the U.S. Department of Justice charged him with a myriad of crimes, including sex trafficking and fraud. The allegations claim he coerced his followers, including underage girls, into sexual relationships by claiming it was their religious duty.
As the standoff continues, police have vowed not to leave until they have Quiboloy in custody.
