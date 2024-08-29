Pictured: Inside 'Son of God' Cult Leader's Chilling Underground Lair With Rooms for 'Sex Slaves' — as Cops Launch Manhunt for Preacher on FBI Most Wanted List

As Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed "owner of the universe" hides in his underground bunker, new images divulge the vile circumstances under which his followers were living.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Philippine National Police shared shocking images of the living conditions inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound.

The video reveals Quiboloy's followers were living in squalor while sleeping in rows of beds with bare concrete walls, trash covering the floors and neon-lit hallways.