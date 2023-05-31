Body Snatcher: Cult Leader Samuel Bateman Convinced His Wives To Brazenly Kidnap Underage Victims From Arizona Foster Homes

Crazed cult leader Samuel Bateman convinced loyal spouses to allegedly kidnap eight of his underage “wives” from the custody of Arizona Department of Child Safety, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The brazen plot was allegedly hatched by Bateman, 47, in November 2022 when he was being held in federal prison for tampering with evidence following an FBI raid at his Arizona compound where he reigned as the self-appointed “prophet” of the Mormon splinter group.

Nine of the underage victims were assigned to Arizona group homes following the raid but that didn’t stop Bateman from convincing four of his adult wives to literally abscond with the victims, according to the newly unsealed 51-count indictment obtained by RadarOnline.com.