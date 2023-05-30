51-Felony Count Indictment: Polygamist Cult Leader Samuel Bateman Charged With Sexually Abusing Underage 'Wives'

A caged polygamous cult leader was slammed with a 51-count indictment accusing him of sexually abusing underage girls ––– one as young as 9 years – claiming they were his wives, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 47, was handcuffed in September 2022 following a raid of his Arizona compound where the alleged pervy preacher claimed to be a “prophet” appointed by God to lead the Mormon-styled group that split from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Since 2019, Bateman amassed more than 20 wives – half of them under 18 – which he recruited as he shuttled between the states of Nebraska, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona visiting followers known as “Samuelites”.