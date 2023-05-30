False Prophet: Conniving Samuel Bateman Duped Followers Into Thinking Former Leader Cult Leader Warren Jeffs Died In Prison

The conniving polygamist cult leader accused of sexually abusing his underage ‘wives’ managed to recruit followers by falsely claiming he was the reincarnation of their deceased leader Warren Jeffs – who’s alive and well in a Texas prison, RadarOnline.com.

Samuel Bateman, 47, shamelessly tricked members of his resuscitated Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS) and picked up where Jeffs left off – using scripture to wed and allegedly sexually abusing 10 underage girls that made up his harem of more than 20 wives.

“Bateman proclaimed himself to be the successor of Warren Jeffs, the former leader of the FLDS who is known to his followers as “Uncle Warren,” the federal indictment filed against Bateman states. “Jeffs was reported to have up to 78 wives, including minors.