Scheana Shay Confirms Husband Brock Davies Cheated on Her While She Was Pregnant With Their Daughter – And Scandoval Prompted His Admission

Scheana Shay confirmed her husband Brock Davies was unfaithful to her while she was pregnant with their daughter.

July 10 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay has made a stunning confession about her husband Brock Davies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reality star, 40, confirmed Davies cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer Moon, in 2020.

‘State of Paralyzed Shock’

Shay said Davies confessed after Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed.

Davies kept his infidelity a secret throughout his engagement with Shay – and only came clean after they were married, when the VPR cast was dealing with the fallout from Tom Sandoval’s bombshell affair with Raquel Leviss in March 2023.

In an excerpt from Shay’s upcoming memoir, My Good Side, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star opened up about the moment Davies finally told her the truth.

Shay recalled being in “a state of paralyzed shock as he confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior.”

Scandoval Impact

Shay admitted she ‘spent so much time’ convincing herself Davies wouldn’t cheat on her after Scandoval.

The Good as Gold singer said Davies cheated “when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer.”

She added: "I had spent so much time fighting off my anxiety and convincing myself that just because Tom cheated on Ariana (Madix) didn’t mean Brock would ever cheat on me. Now, I was finding out just how wrong I was.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Sandoval and Leviss’ affair – famously dubbed Scandoval – sent shockwaves through the reality TV world and quickly became national news.

‘Sick to My Stomach’

The reality star said the confession made her “sick to (her) stomach.”

Shay recalled feeling “sick to my stomach” as Davies opened up about not only his affair, but also his fears about becoming a father again.

Davies has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage who live in Australia.

She wrote: “As I sat there, feeling completely sick to my stomach, he admitted that – at the time – he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else.

“I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed.”

Shay recalled being ‘unable’ to control her ‘rage’ after Davies confessed.

Then-pregnant Shay said she was “unable” to contain her “rage” when Davis revealed his “brief affair” was with a woman from his gym in 2021 – and she had a physical reaction to the news.

She wrote: “I slapped him and threw a Rubik’s cube in his direction, which he dodged. To this day, every time I see a Rubik’s cube it triggers me, pulling me right back to this incredibly dark moment in my life. Same goes for any mention of an F45 gym.”

Shay also noted Davies “didn’t know what to say” in response to her anger, adding: “What could he possibly say? He’d done what he’d done, and it wasn’t going to go away or be swept under the rug.”

Despite the painful revelation, Shay said she still “wanted details” because she “had to know who the woman was and why he’d so blatantly betrayed me, particularly during such a vulnerable period of my life.”

