Ex-FBI Agent Questions Whether Savannah Guthrie and Family Members Quietly Paid Ransom for 'Missing' Nancy After New Video
Feb. 10 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
An ex-FBI agent is questioning whether Savannah Guthrie and her family members quietly paid the ransom for their missing mother, Nancy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jason Pack, a retired FBI hostage negotiator, spoke out in an interview with Fox News to share his insights.
Savannah Guthrie 'Maybe Paid The Ransom,' Jason Pack Stated
Laura Ingraham, who was interviewing Pack, brought up the videos Savannah and her family have put out, including one in which she instructed the alleged kidnapper to "talk to" Nancy and another in which she said she wants to "celebrate" with Nancy. She then asked Pack if there was any significance in the fact that the video put out on February 9 – before the second ransom deadline – only featured Savannah.
"I don't think so," he quickly replied.
He then said he shockingly thinks she "maybe paid the ransom" and is "now waiting to hear."
"She wants to make sure that if she has paid and they're in the process of moving her, that people are actually going to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity that could pop up," he added. "I wouldn't read too much into the fact that it's just her reading the note – the video I mean."
'Alternative Theories' Are Being Looked Into, Jason Pack Attested
Pack was also asked about the information the public has received and the resources from the federal level that have gone into Nancy's disappearance.
"I've been in several of these command posts on these high-profile investigations," Pack stated. "And I can tell you that, while we are paying attention to these ransom notes and all these kidnapping deadlines, there's another team of investigators out there that are running down alternative theories.
"So just because they're working on this one and this is the one that's in the public most, doesn't mean they're not considering all these other things. In fact, they have a team that's dedicated to these alternative theories as well. Trying to bring all that information back to that timeline, look at everybody's alibi, and then as the timeline closes, either vet people out or get people back in and make them more of a concerning person to talk to. So there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes. We don't know what the messages have been. We just know what we've learned publicly. Bits and pieces."
What Happened To Nancy Guthrie?
Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1. She was last seen at her house the night before, having been driven home by her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
The next morning, she was due to appear at a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service. Once she didn't show up, the friend tried to contact her.
Once she was unable to reach her, the friend reached out to her daughter, Annie.
Photos Of The Suspect In The Nancy Guthrie Case
While no suspects have been named to date, the FBI released photos today of an alleged suspect from Ring camera footage.
Next to the pics, FBI Director Kash Patel stated, "Alongside the photos, FBI Director Kash Patel shared: "Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.
"Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."
He also compelled anyone with more information to contact the FBI.
Savannah shared the photos, too, stating, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."