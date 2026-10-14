Inside Sarah Palin's Hockey Star Boyfriend Ron Duguay's Cancer Battle — as His Daughter Pleads for Prayers in Heartbreaking Message

His family disclosed the diagnosis in February 2026, though he has reportedly been dealing with the disease since late 2024. The cancer began in his colon and has spread to his liver.

Treatment has included chemotherapy, surgery, and a hepatic pump. His appendix and gallbladder were also removed.

Duguay described the toll of the illness in an earlier interview with Page Six, saying cancer “sucks the life out of you.”

His daughters, Thomas and Amber Stavros, later organized a fundraiser to help with medical expenses and explore additional treatment options.