Inside Sarah Palin's Hockey Star Boyfriend Ron Duguay's Cancer Battle — as His Daughter Pleads for Prayers in Heartbreaking Message
Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:19 p.m. ET
Shay Thomas is asking the public to pray for her father, former NHL star Ron Duguay, as he battles Stage 4 colon cancer.
Thomas shared an Instagram photo of herself beside his hospital bed on Sunday, Oct. 11. Duguay, 69, has dated former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin since 2022.
What Did Ron Duguay’s Daughter Say in Her Plea for Prayers?
Thomas shared a message alongside the Instagram photo.
“I wasn’t planning on posting anything, but I believe in the power of prayer, and right now, we need all the prayers we can get,” Thomas wrote.
She went on to ask followers to keep Duguay in their prayers and noted that many people care about him. The post didn’t reveal a new diagnosis or say what prompted the request. It does come after months of complications tied to the cancer and its treatment.
When Was Ron Duguay Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer?
His family disclosed the diagnosis in February 2026, though he has reportedly been dealing with the disease since late 2024. The cancer began in his colon and has spread to his liver.
Treatment has included chemotherapy, surgery, and a hepatic pump. His appendix and gallbladder were also removed.
Duguay described the toll of the illness in an earlier interview with Page Six, saying cancer “sucks the life out of you.”
His daughters, Thomas and Amber Stavros, later organized a fundraiser to help with medical expenses and explore additional treatment options.
What Happened During Ron Duguay’s Hospitalization?
In July, Duguay fainted at home and was taken to a hospital after losing consciousness and injuring his face. Thomas said he had been struggling to eat and was severely dehydrated.
Doctors also found internal bleeding, an ulcer, varices, and portal hypertensive gastropathy. Thomas explained that pressure tied to the cancer in his liver, along with the strain of treatment, contributed to the complications.
Duguay was later discharged and began rebuilding his strength. In August, Thomas said the family hoped he would be well enough to return to City of Hope in California for treatment with Bizengri, also known as zenocutuzumab-zbco.
How Is Sarah Palin Supporting Ron Duguay?
Palin and Duguay maintain a long-distance relationship, with Palin spending time in Alaska and Duguay living in Florida. Thomas told Us Weekly in February that Palin has been “involved and incredibly supportive” throughout the illness. She added that Palin would travel on short notice if the family needed her.
Thomas also shared a video that month showing Palin feeding Duguay as he rested in a hospital bed.
Thomas and her sister, Amber Stavros, organized a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical expenses and explore additional treatment options. The goal is $300,000, and donations had topped $167,000 as of this writing.