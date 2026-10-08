EXCLUSIVE: 'You're Probably Not Going to Beat It' — Inside the Heartbreaking Prediction for Michael Douglas, 82, After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Douglas recalled writer Shane Salerno's reaction, who didn't exactly "offer condolences." Instead, Salerno made a morbid prediction over email – "You're probably not going to beat this. After all, you're just Kirk Douglas's son.”

Salerno didn't let up on his heckling, either. The next day, Douglas recalled, he sent another email writing, "Honestly, I don't see how you can beat this, Michael. After all, you're just a TV actor.”

In a third email, he penned, “You're not a serious actor. You will never win an Oscar, and you will never beat cancer."

The morbid comments turned out to be what Douglas needed.

"Keep 'em coming, motherf---er!!!!" he wrote back to Salerno.