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Home > News > crime

California Man Accused of Killing Bus Driver and Fleeing on Bike After Victim Refused to Let Him Off Over 'Heavy Traffic'

Bruce Rodriguez was a husband and father to two young boys, 6 months and 3 years old.
Source: UNSPLASH

Bruce Rodriguez was a husband and father to two young boys, 6 months and 3 years old.

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Oct. 9 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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A California bus driver was allegedly shot by an angry passenger after he was denied getting off due to "heavy traffic," RadarOnline.com can report.

The incident occurred in Culver City, taking the life of Bruce Rodriguez, 42, who was described as a "valued colleague" and "beloved father and husband."

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The Suspect Was Apprehended the Next Day

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Screenshot of Zayas apprehension
Source: LAPD Gang and Narcotics Division

Jose Antonio Zayas was arrested after fatally shooting the victim 3 times.

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“People relied on him every day to get them to where they needed to go. Our transit systems must be safe for every driver, commuter, and community member, and this office will hold individuals fully accountable if they brazenly and violently break the law and shatter that sense of safety," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement.

The 55-year-old suspect, Jose Antonio Zayas, had boarded the bus on October 1 around 5 p.m. At some point, he allegedly approached Rodriguez, asking to stop to let him off, but due to heavy traffic and the positioning of the bus on South Centinela Avenue, he was unable to.

Zayas then allegedly fired his handgun multiple times, fatally shooting Rodriguez. He then grabbed his bike from the rack in front of the bus and fled the scene. Investigators found Zayas the next day and arrested him. Bus service was suspended over the weekend in response.

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Victim Was Beloved By His Community

Photo of Sandy Sanchez at her husband's vigil
Source: Kathy Sanchez/GoFundMe

Bruce Rodriguez was a valued member of the community, serving for 12 years.

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Rodriguez was found unresponsive in his driver's seat and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He had served his community for 12 years as a bus driver.

A memorial was held in Mar Vista Saturday night with hundreds in attendance at the site where he was killed. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Sanchez, and their two sons. An attorney for the family said he had just been threatened with a knife one month prior.

Many metro workers at the vigil said violence and abuse had become a major part of their jobs, as they urged officials for more protections, which the family attorney is also pushing for.

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Jose Antonio Zayas Faces Life In Prison

Photo of Culver City buses
Source: Culver CityBus/Facebook

Zayas' arraignment is scheduled for November 5.

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Zayas is being charged with murder, with the special circumstance allegation of murder of transportation personnel and a special allegation that he personally used a firearm, along with one felony count for possession of a firearm. If convicted, he can face up to life in prison without parole.

"The filing of charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office marks an important step toward accountability and justice following the tragic loss of a deeply valued member of our Culver CityBus team," said Culver City Manager Odis Jones in the statement.

The suspect is currently being held without bail after his initial court appearance on October 6, with arraignment continued for November 5.

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Officials Seek New Safety Procedures

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Screenshot of incident hearing
Source: @ladaoffice/Instagram

With at least 72 cases of transit worker assaults last year, Council member Traci Park is seeking solutions.

Authorities hope this case serves as an example for anybody who may impose violence on transportation workers, as it raises new concerns about the safety of public transit. Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park is urging transit agencies to tighten up security measures with the aid of Metro police patrols.

The case remains under investigation. A GoFundMe has been started to assist Rodriguez's family.

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