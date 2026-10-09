California Man Accused of Killing Bus Driver and Fleeing on Bike After Victim Refused to Let Him Off Over 'Heavy Traffic'

“People relied on him every day to get them to where they needed to go. Our transit systems must be safe for every driver, commuter, and community member, and this office will hold individuals fully accountable if they brazenly and violently break the law and shatter that sense of safety," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement.

The 55-year-old suspect, Jose Antonio Zayas, had boarded the bus on October 1 around 5 p.m. At some point, he allegedly approached Rodriguez, asking to stop to let him off, but due to heavy traffic and the positioning of the bus on South Centinela Avenue, he was unable to.

Zayas then allegedly fired his handgun multiple times, fatally shooting Rodriguez. He then grabbed his bike from the rack in front of the bus and fled the scene. Investigators found Zayas the next day and arrested him. Bus service was suspended over the weekend in response.