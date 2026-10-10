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EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Waiting for King Charles' Death' to Release Tell- Alls, Royal Sources Claim

Split photo of Sarah Ferguson and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson may still be thinking of releasing a tell-all.

Oct. 10 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson is plotting to wait until King Charles' death to unleash her tell-all memoir, royal sources have told RadarOnline.com.

Ferguson, 66, has firmly denied reports that she is preparing a multimillion-dollar autobiography involving her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, Jeffrey Epstein, and other members of the royal family.

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Memoir Plans Could Carry Major Financial Consequences

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Split photo of Sarah Ferguson and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Ferguson plans to delay publishing a tell-all memoir until after King Charles' death, sources have claimed.

Her representative said there had been "no discussions" over a deal and insisted she is not writing a personal memoir.

But a royal source claimed: "Sarah understands that while Charles is King, publishing intimate details about the family would potentially be financial suicide and seem tasteless.

"But she is looking much further ahead. There will always be publishers interested in her story, whether that is five, 10, or 15 years from now. She is said to be waiting until Charles' death to make this move.

"Her calculation now is that preserving Charles' goodwill potentially has greater value than taking a huge publishing check. She doesn't want to close a door that could conceivably provide security for herself and Andrew."

There is no evidence Charles, 77, has offered Ferguson or Andrew financial support, and Buckingham Palace has made no suggestion that such an arrangement is being considered.

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Publishing Speculation and Epstein Scrutiny

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed she wants to preserve the King's current goodwill.

Reports recently claimed US publishers had shown seven-figure interest in a potential book addressing Ferguson's relationship with Andrew, her association with Epstein, and her views on Charles, Prince Harry, 42, and his wife Meghan Markle, 45.

Ferguson's representative subsequently rejected the reports, saying: "Sarah Ferguson is not close to signing a multi-million dollar book deal as has been reported. She has no plans to write any tell-all memoir."

Another source claimed Ferguson nevertheless understood the commercial value of her experiences.

The insider added: "Sarah has lived through decades of extraordinary royal history and knows there would be enormous interest if she ever decided to tell absolutely everything.

"But publishing that material while Charles is alive would come with consequences. She knows exactly how badly a book containing private conversations and family disputes could be received.

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson previously published autobiographical books in 1996 and 2011.

"Nothing has been promised financially, but Sarah doesn't want to destroy the possibility of help by antagonizing the one person who could potentially provide it."

"The books can wait. The stories aren't going anywhere, and frankly they may become more valuable with time," the source added.

Ferguson has previously written autobiographical books, including My Story in 1996 and Finding Sarah in 2011.

Speculation about another memoir intensified after Charles Spencer, 62, published Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, containing contentious allegations about his sister Diana's marriage to Charles and the aftermath of her 1997 death. Buckingham Palace challenged elements of Spencer's recollections, while he has stood by them.

Ferguson is simultaneously still facing scrutiny over her past association with Epstein following the release of US government documents containing correspondence between them.

She has previously expressed regret over their relationship.

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Sarah Ferguson's Dramatic Exit

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Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor left Royal Lodge following a royal eviction.

Her former husband Andrew, meanwhile, remains under police investigation after being arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was released under investigation and denies wrongdoing.

Ferguson and Andrew have also left Royal Lodge following the dramatic deterioration in their royal circumstances, adding to questions surrounding their long-term financial arrangements.

Charles decided to eject Sarah and Andrew from the Lodge late last year while also stripping them of their royal titles as punishment for their long-standing relationship with serial predator Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell from an apparent suicide.

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