EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Waiting for King Charles' Death' to Release Tell- Alls, Royal Sources Claim

Her representative said there had been "no discussions" over a deal and insisted she is not writing a personal memoir.

But a royal source claimed: "Sarah understands that while Charles is King, publishing intimate details about the family would potentially be financial suicide and seem tasteless.

"But she is looking much further ahead. There will always be publishers interested in her story, whether that is five, 10, or 15 years from now. She is said to be waiting until Charles' death to make this move.

"Her calculation now is that preserving Charles' goodwill potentially has greater value than taking a huge publishing check. She doesn't want to close a door that could conceivably provide security for herself and Andrew."

There is no evidence Charles, 77, has offered Ferguson or Andrew financial support, and Buckingham Palace has made no suggestion that such an arrangement is being considered.