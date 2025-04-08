EXCLUSIVE: Inside Russell Brand and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Deeply Creepy' Friendship As Comic Faces Abuse Allegations

One person said online: "This has aged like milk. Nasty work."

Another said: "This is deeply creepy."

Brand has also confessed to attending one of Combs' infamous White Parties.

But the Brit star stunned fans by joking about the bash thrown by the caged music mogul and said he left early to go home and pleasure himself, RadarOnline.com can also reveal.

He boasted on social media: "I went to a Diddy party. I had to go home by myself and freak myself off. I want a refund.

"I did go to a Diddy White Party once, but I tell you, I spent most of the time talking to Tom Green, and I left it about six or seven o'clock because I was married at the time, and I'm glad I did, actually, because it turns out that stuff went on at those Diddy parties that I was not qualified to handle.

"As a person that is craving a deep and profound connection to God and denied that connection to God, I'll make all sorts of ridiculous choices.

"Thankfully, one of those choices was not hanging out at a Diddy party. I mean, listen, if you think you're morally robust enough, like, what would you do if, you know, imagine, back in the day you were invited to a Diddy party, actually, you'd get on."

One person replied: "Not a good look to make light of this subject. Bad things happened at these parties."

Another said: "I don't think this is a laughing matter."

As RadarOnline.com reported last week, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor has now been charged with rape and other sexual offenses by the British police and will appear in court next month.

He has denied the allegations.