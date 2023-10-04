Drinking Problem? Rudy Giuliani Regularly Got Drunk Before Appearing on Fox News to Tout Trump, New Report Claims
Rudy Giuliani allegedly had a drinking problem and would regularly get drunk before appearing on Fox News to tout Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the former New York City mayor remains embroiled in several criminal and civil lawsuits, sources revealed that Giuliani would “drink to excess” before appearing on the conservative news network.
According to New York Times correspondents Matt Flegenheimer and Maggie Haberman, the man once dubbed America’s Mayor would regularly drink at the Havana Club before giving interviews on Fox News.
The Havana Club is an exclusive, members-only cigar hotspot in Manhattan, and multiple members corroborated Flegenheimer and Haberman’s new report.
“On some nights when Mr. Giuliani was overserved, an associate discreetly signaled the rest of the club, tipping back his empty hand in a drinking motion, out of the former mayor’s line of sight, in case others preferred to keep their distance,” the Times report revealed.
“Some allies, watching Mr. Giuliani down Scotch before leaving for Fox News interviews, would slip away to find a television, clenching through his rickety defenses of Mr. Trump,” Flegenheimer and Haberman added.
MSNBC host Al Sharpton, who also belongs to the Havana Club, told the Times that he and some of the club’s other members would take part in a “running gag” involving Giuliani and Fox News.
“[Sharpton] and others who opposed Mr. Trump sometimes playfully encouraged a server to double Mr. Giuliani’s liquor orders before he went on Fox,” the Times reported. “People would walk by after he started drinking a lot and act like he wasn’t there.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Giuliani’s alleged drinking problem made headlines over the summer after it was revealed that Special Counsel Jack Smith probed the drinking claims as part of his investigation into Trump and Giuliani’s alleged efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.
According to witnesses who testified before Smith and federal prosecutors, Giuliani “reeked” of alcohol while providing Trump election advice on and after November 3, 2020.
Certain witnesses reportedly testified that they saw the former New York City mayor drinking excessively on the night of the election — while others said they could smell alcohol on Giuliani's breath.
Meanwhile, witnesses also reportedly told Smith’s team that Trump was aware of Giuliani's suspected drinking problem and viewed the matter negatively.
The new claims regarding Giuliani’s suspected alcohol problem came as the former mayor faces a series of criminal and civil lawsuits connected to the 2020 presidential election, Hunter Biden, and multiple sexual misconduct allegations.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson also recently alleged that Giuliani groped her in a backstage tent just moments before the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Giuliani said that Hutchinson’s allegations were “absolutely false” and “totally absurd.”
“She claims that I groped her in a tent on January 6, where all the people went in that were very, very cold as a result of the president’s speech,” Giuliani said after the accusations were made in September. “I’m gonna grope somebody? With a hundred people?”