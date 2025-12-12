EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Swamped Royal Family Struck By Fresh Humiliation — Being Forced to Pay for Sports Tickets!
Dec. 11 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
The Royal Family's latest "annus horribilis" is being topped off with another humiliation; its members are now being forced to pay for entry to sports events, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After being battered by scandals, including former Prince Andrew's links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, members of The Firm are now not immune to paying their way at events such as Britain's beloved darts Christmas matches.
The 'Make 'Em All Pay' Policy
That's according to Barry Hearn, 77, the president of the Professional Darts Corporation.
Hearn, a veteran sports promoter, has revealed members of the monarchy – just like Britain's Premier League footballers on $500,000 a week – are expected to pay for entry to events at Alexandra Palace in London.
Hearn said: "I make 'em all pay. You want to go to the darts? Give me and the sport the respect it deserves or I'll see you later… maybe next Tuesday."
The comments come as the World Darts Championship kicks off, with the winner set to take home more than $1million – double last year's prize.
Hearn also teased ambitious plans for the sport, saying: "I'll get that prize money up to £100million ($133million) if I live long enough."
Privilege Reaches Its Limits
The remarks arrive amid what insiders describe as an annus horribilis for the royals, spanning Prince Harry's ongoing estrangement from the family, King Charles, 77, facing a highly publicized battle with cancer, and Andrew, 65, entangled in the long-running Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
One royal aide claimed: "It's been a brutal year. Every week seems to bring a fresh headline, and now they can't even get a free ticket to watch a game."
Another source added: "From personal crises to public scrutiny, they're finally learning that even their privilege has its limits."
Hearn, who has been running the PDC since 1992, said the expectation that status alone grants entry is one he refuses to honor.
"I get tired of people asking me for tickets, whether it's royalty or high-earning footballers trying to ponce off me," he said.
The promoter has made a habit of insisting on payment to show respect for the sport and its growing international profile.
The darts circuit has grown substantially under Hearn's leadership, with tournaments now scheduled across the globe.
"We aren't existing in a goldfish bowl anymore. We're seeing kids show up from all over. I saw a kid the other day, he's the Mongolian champion. F--- me, he's good," Hearn said.
He also noted the expansion of Premier League events in Australia, China, and the U.S. next year, reflecting the game's global reach.
Hearn's plans have included negotiating with international partners, including Saudi Arabia, although he cautioned, "It's not going to be a good event as they aren't ready yet."
He has ambitions for substantial growth in the sport, adding: "My recurring nightmare is that we'll end up with a young Chinese player who has a nine-darter every time he throws and it just kills the game stone dead."
'Everyone Contributes'
Hearn's comments about the royals underscore a broader point about sports and status in contemporary Britain, sources say.
One palace insider added: "While the monarchy often enjoys deference, even they are now being expected to respect the rules and pay their way in arenas that are increasingly globalized and commercially significant."
For Hearn, and many others, it's now simple: whether royalty or not, everyone contributes."
While 2025 has dished out its share of pain for the royals, Queen Elizabeth famously referred to 1992 as The Firm's "annus horribilis" (Latin for "horrible year".)
It saw 12 months marked by major scandals and personal challenges, including the separation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the separation and divorce proceedings of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as well as Princess Anne's divorce, and a devastating fire at the late monarch's beloved Windsor Castle.
Elizabeth also famously described '92 as "not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure."