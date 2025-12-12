EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Swamped Royal Family Struck By Fresh Humiliation — Being Forced to Pay for Sports Tickets!

After being battered by scandals, including former Prince Andrew 's links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein , members of The Firm are now not immune to paying their way at events such as Britain's beloved darts Christmas matches.

The Royal Family's latest "annus horribilis" is being topped off with another humiliation; its members are now being forced to pay for entry to sports events, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barry Hearn said the royals have to pay for their darts tickets this year.

That's according to Barry Hearn, 77, the president of the Professional Darts Corporation.

Hearn, a veteran sports promoter, has revealed members of the monarchy – just like Britain's Premier League footballers on $500,000 a week – are expected to pay for entry to events at Alexandra Palace in London.

Hearn said: "I make 'em all pay. You want to go to the darts? Give me and the sport the respect it deserves or I'll see you later… maybe next Tuesday."

The comments come as the World Darts Championship kicks off, with the winner set to take home more than $1million – double last year's prize.

Hearn also teased ambitious plans for the sport, saying: "I'll get that prize money up to £100million ($133million) if I live long enough."