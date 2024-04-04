WATCH: Roseanne Barr Accuses Democrats of 'Drinking Baby Blood' and 'Worshipping the Devil' During Campaign Party at Mar-a-Lago
Controversial comedian Roseanne Barr accused the Democrats of “drinking baby blood” and “worshipping the devil” during a recent campaign fundraiser at Donald Trump’s Florida home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Barr made the startling allegations this week in a short video filmed during a fundraiser for GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake at Mar-a-Lago.
The video of Barr began with the comedian telling young students to “drop out of college.”
She then claimed that college was “nothing but a bunch of devil-worshipping, baby blood-drinking, Democrat donors.”
“How’re you doing? I’m here at Mar-a-Lago supporting Kari Lake,” Barr started while drinking a large glass of white wine. “It was a fantastic evening, and our Trump is here being the DJ and I’ve just danced and everyone’s amazed.”
“So, I’m just going to say to you, please drop out of college, because it’s going to ruin your lives,” Barr continued in the nearly one-minute-long video. “Do me a favor, drop out, they don’t teach you nothing good.”
“Email me or Twitter me or whatever you call me, and I’ll help you with your life, but you got to get out of college, because it isn’t nothing but a bunch of devil-worshipping, baby blood-drinking, Democrat donors,” she concluded. “Love ya.”
Barr raised eyebrows earlier this week when she took to X to announce that she was “on her way” to Mar-a-Lago to “help support” Lake amid Lake’s ongoing Senate run in Arizona.
“On my way to [Mar-a-Lago] to help support the great [Kari Lake]!” Barr wrote on Monday morning. “We must try to vote our way out of this for at least one last year…and then if that doesn’t work #1776.”
It is unclear why Barr alluded to the year 1776 if not as a direct allusion to the Revolutionary War and America’s fight for independence from Great Britain.
Meanwhile, Barr’s “devil-worshipping” and “baby blood-drinking” remarks about the Democrats caused serious concern – particularly because the comments echoed the dangerous conspiracy theories prevalent in the far-right political movement QAnon.
Barr’s comments would not be the first time she caused controversy for her dangerous remarks.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Barr faced backlash in June after she made a series of antisemitic remarks during an appearance on a podcast. The former Roseanne star claimed that “nobody died in the Holocaust” and that the Holocaust “never happened.”
She then promoted baseless conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccines during an interview with Bill Maher in December.
Days later, Barr stunned even the crowd at Turning Point USA event when she launched into a conspiracy theory rant about Nazis, Muslims, and the downfall of “every Christian democracy on Earth.”