EXCLUSIVE: ‘Ruthless’ Rosie O’Donnell Slashes Deranged Daughter From $80million Will Following Drug Arrests
Rosie O'Donnell has ruthlessly taken her troubled daughter Chelsea out of her $80million fortune following three back-to-back run-ins with the law, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mother-of-four Chelsea, 27, was recently sentenced to six years probation after she was arrested on felony drug and child neglect charges in September, October and November 2024.
Less than two weeks before she packed her bags and moved to Ireland, O'Donnell, 63, appeared to cut all ties with her adopted daughter.
According to documents filed on January 6 by the former talk show host, Chelsea has been removed from inheriting funds from two separate trusts, which are believed to hold the bulk of O'Donnell's multi-million fortune.
Chelsea, the second oldest of O'Donnell's five children, appeared to fire back at her mother by changing her late name days later – and is now using her birth mother Deanna Micoley's maiden name, Neuens.
O'Donnell's filing comes after Chelsea was arrested multiple times in a series of three months.
Chelsea was first arrested in September 2024 when police responded to a 911 call at her and boyfriend Jacob Nelund's home.
Responding officers found the home in a disgusting and dangerous state, with garbage, drugs and various paraphernalia at the home.
Police stated they found "rotten food and dirty moldy dishes" as well as "dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains, and used razor blades on the floor."
The 27-year-old – who shares children Skylar Rose, Riley, and Avery Lynn, with ex Jacob Bourassa and one-year-old Atlas with Nelund – reportedly had meth on her.
Atlas was said to be found in a room near a meth pipe. Chelsea pleaded not guilty to charges of drug possession and child neglect.
She posted bail and was released, only to be arrested again weeks later in October.
Chelsea was slapped with charges including bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of methamphetamine.
She was arrested for a third time the following month, also on charges including bail jumping and drug possession.
Chelsea pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Her remaining charges were dismissed.
In addition to being sentenced to six years probation, Chelsea was also ordered to either obtain a high school diploma or GED.
With her criminal cases closed, the young mother is now residing in a sober living facility in Wisconsin.
Her three oldest children were placed in the custody of their father, while her youngest child is in foster care.
Years before Chelsea was arrested on drug charges, O'Donnell said in 2017 she "has been in and out of hospitals most of her life."
O'Donnell added: "She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason."